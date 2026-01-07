Thanks to our special correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap of the Hampden Academy-Messalonskee Hockey game!

On Tuesday night, January 6th, the Hampden Academy Broncos hosted the Messalonskee Eagles in a crucial Class B North hockey game at Sawyer Arena. After splitting the season series last year, the Broncos came away with a 2-1 victory over the Eagles.

After four minor penalties minutes in the opening nine minutes, neither side took advantage on the power play. However, Messalonskee took the lead during a 4-on-4, as Christian Salvadori tucked home a rebound from Liam McFadden’s shot. 5:46 remained in the first period of a 1-0 game. The Eagles kept the lead for the remainder of the period.

Early on in the second period, Brody Miller sent a bank pass up to Henry Armell about half the length of the ice. Armell shielded the puck away from the Messalonskee defensemen, and tied the game as he was one-on-one with the goaltender. 11:54 remained in the second period of a 1-1 game.

Hampden had two power play opportunities to take the lead in the second period, but the score remained tied heading into the third. The final frame saw 10 penalty minutes, but both penalty kill units did their job to keep the third period scoreless. An important 8-minute overtime period was upcoming.

Just over two minutes into the overtime period, Brody Miller picked up the puck at center ice, shielded the puck from two Eagles, and fired the puck past the goaltender as he reached the center of the face-off circle. Aiden MacFarline was given the assist, as Hampden picked up a huge 2-1 win.

With the win, the Broncos improve to 4-2. They will play next on Saturday, the 10th of January, at the Thomas College Ice Vault against the Cony Rams. Messalonskee falls to 4-2, and will host the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday at Colby College.

