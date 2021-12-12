Hampden Academy Ice Hockey Beats Capital Region 9-0, Matt Shayne Gets Hat Trick

The following story was written by 11 year old Adrian Ellingwood! Excellent work Adrian and we look forward to receiving many more stories from you!

On Saturday night, December 11th, the Hampden Academy Broncos played their first game of the 2021-22 Class B Ice Hockey Season against the Capital Region Hawks at Sawyer Arena in Bangor, winning 9-0.

The Broncos took an early lead with just 3:41 gone in the first period, when Morgan Tash scored assisted by Khaleb Hale.

Lucas Dunn doubled Hampden's lead, when he scored assisted by Max Fleming and Morgan Tash at 8:19.

The Broncos stayed dominant in the first period. Matt Shayne added a third with 4:46 remaining in the first, assisted by Adrian Webb and Keith Brooks.

Still, the Broncos didn't take their foot off the gas as Shayne scored again, assisted by Max Fleming with 73 seconds remaining until the first intermission.

Both teams went to the locker room with Hampden up by 4. The Broncos had 10 shots on goal compared to 7 for the Hawks in the first period.

In the second period, Morgan Tash scored his second goal of the night and his team's 5th at 3:29 assisted by Shayne.

At 11:01, Capital Region goaltender Adrian O'Connell suffered an injury after a scramble in front of his net. He immediately left the ice and was replaced by backup goaltender Jayce Corgan.

It wasn't long before Hampden Academy scored against the backup goalie for the Hawks. Khaleb Hale scored assisted by Shayne 13:56.

With 19.5 seconds left until the second intermission, Matt Shayne scored his third goal of the game unassisted to make it a hat trick.

By the end of the fist two periods, the Broncos had 21 shots on goal while Capital Region had 14.

It wasn't long before the Broncos scored their eighth goal of the game. Keith Brooks scored assisted by Cam Henderson with 4 minutes elapsed in the third.

3:45 later, the Broncos added another goal to make the score 9-0. Cam Henderson scored assisted by Morgan Tash.

Hampden had 10 shots on goal in the first period, 11 in the second, and 16 in the third for a total of 37 shots on goal. The Hawks had 7 in the first period, 7 in the second and 5 in the third for a total of 19. The Broncos had 10 penalties called against them compared to 6 for Capital Region.

Hampden Academy's next game will be Wednesday, December 15th at 6:30 at home vs. the Kennebec Riverhawks. Capital Region will play their next game on Saturday December 18 at home against Cony at 8 pm.