Hampden Academy Softball Defeats Bangor 6-1

The Hampden Academy Broncos Softball Team defeated Bangor 6-1 Monday afternoon, April 25 in Hampden.

Bangor scored their lone run in the top of the 1st, but the Broncos scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd, paced by Cam Neal's 3-run homer, and 1 in the bottom of the 6th innings.

Danielle Masterson allowed just 4 hits for Hampden Academy, pitching a complete game. She struck out 12 and walked 2.

Lane Barron allowed 13 hits for Bangor, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Casey Carter had a triple for Bangor. Gabby Goding had a double. Lane Barron and Ashley Schultz had a single.

For Hampden Academy Allee Wellman led the hitting attack going 3-4 with a double. Danielle Masterson helped herself at the plate, going 2-3 with a pair of doubles. Neal had the 3-run homer. Kacey Gardner was 2-3 as was Maya Brown. Emma Chute, Megan Delahanty and Emily Bishop each had a single.

Bangor is now 1-1. The Rams travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy now 2-1 plays at Hermon against the Hawks on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.