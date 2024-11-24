Hampden Academy’s Preseason Ice Hockey Tournament
We are fortunate to have Adrian Ellingwood back this year as our featured High School Ice Hockey correspondent!
Here's the recap of the Hampden Academy Preseason Ice Hockey Touranament from Adrian
Hampden Academy hosted its annual preseason hockey tournament this weekend, November 22 and 23. This year, the tournament featured 9 teams from across the state to prepare for the upcoming season. These games gave teams a chance to settle in to the new season, give younger players a chance to play, and maybe even give the fans a sneak-peek at what the 2024-25 high school hockey season will be like.
Participating Teams included
- Bangor
- Cheverus/Yarmouth
- Cony
- Gorham
- Hampden Academy
- John Bapst
- Old Town/Orono
- Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester (PLOG)
- St. Dominic
Here are the results from this weekend’s action:
Friday, Alfond Arena
Hampden Academy 2, Gorham 2
Hampden scorers: Merrow (2)
Gorham scorers: Girardin, Connolly
Bangor 2, John Bapst 5
Bangor scorers: P. Karam, Moscone
John Bapst scorers: Bourgeois (2), Lewis, Cardinal
Hampden 4, Old Town/Orono 0
Scorers: Weil, Merrow (2), Dunn
Saturday, Sawyer Arena/Penobscot Ice Arena
John Bapst 7, Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-NG 4
John Bapst scorers: Comstock, Marryatt, Needham, Bourgeois, Marryatt (2), Lewis
PLOG scorers: Langevin, Emond, Fairbanks, Duffy
St. Dominic 1, Hampden Academy 1
St. Dominic scorer: Morgan
Hampden scorer: Bryant
Cheverus/Yarmouth 2, Bangor 0
Scorers: Cheever, Walsh
Cony 2, St. Dominic 1
Cony scorers: Leet, Lyons
St. Dominic scorer: Dumais
Hampden Academy 3, Cheverus/Yarmouth 1
Hampden scorers: Shields, Dunn, Merrow
Cheverus/Yarmouth scorer: Carnes
PLOG 3, Cony 2
PLOG scorers: Emond (2), Duffy,
Cony scorers: Clark, Godbout
St. Dominic 4, Old Town/Orono 1
St. Dominic scorers: St. George, Adams, Morgan, Dumais
OTO scorer: J. McCannell
Cony 5, Cheverus/Yarmouth 1
Cony scorers: Varle, Harrington (2), Clark, Platt
Cheverus/Yarmouth scorer: McCoy
Bangor 3, PLOG 2
Bangor scorers: Perron, P. Karam, Slocum
Gorham 2, OTO 1
Gorham scorers: Wagner, Smith
OTO scorer: J. McCannell