Hampden Academy’s Preseason Ice Hockey Tournament

We are fortunate to have Adrian Ellingwood back this year as our featured High School Ice Hockey correspondent!

We are looking for game recaps, scores this winter, for basketball and hockey as well as results from swimming matches. Copies of the basketball scorebooks and recaps, score reports may be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or texted to 207-469-8660

Here's the recap of the Hampden Academy Preseason Ice Hockey Touranament from Adrian

Hampden Academy hosted its annual preseason hockey tournament this weekend, November 22 and 23. This year, the tournament featured 9 teams from across the state to prepare for the upcoming season. These games gave teams a chance to settle in to the new season, give younger players a chance to play, and maybe even give the fans a sneak-peek at what the 2024-25 high school hockey season will be like.

Participating Teams included

Bangor

Cheverus/Yarmouth

Cony

Gorham

Hampden Academy

John Bapst

Old Town/Orono

Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester (PLOG)

St. Dominic

Here are the results from this weekend’s action:

Friday, Alfond Arena

Hampden Academy 2, Gorham 2

Hampden scorers: Merrow (2)

Gorham scorers: Girardin, Connolly

Bangor 2, John Bapst 5

Bangor scorers: P. Karam, Moscone

John Bapst scorers: Bourgeois (2), Lewis, Cardinal

Hampden 4, Old Town/Orono 0

Scorers: Weil, Merrow (2), Dunn

Saturday, Sawyer Arena/Penobscot Ice Arena

John Bapst 7, Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-NG 4

John Bapst scorers: Comstock, Marryatt, Needham, Bourgeois, Marryatt (2), Lewis

PLOG scorers: Langevin, Emond, Fairbanks, Duffy

St. Dominic 1, Hampden Academy 1

St. Dominic scorer: Morgan

Hampden scorer: Bryant

Cheverus/Yarmouth 2, Bangor 0

Scorers: Cheever, Walsh

Cony 2, St. Dominic 1

Cony scorers: Leet, Lyons

St. Dominic scorer: Dumais

Hampden Academy 3, Cheverus/Yarmouth 1

Hampden scorers: Shields, Dunn, Merrow

Cheverus/Yarmouth scorer: Carnes

PLOG 3, Cony 2

PLOG scorers: Emond (2), Duffy,

Cony scorers: Clark, Godbout

St. Dominic 4, Old Town/Orono 1

St. Dominic scorers: St. George, Adams, Morgan, Dumais

OTO scorer: J. McCannell

Cony 5, Cheverus/Yarmouth 1

Cony scorers: Varle, Harrington (2), Clark, Platt

Cheverus/Yarmouth scorer: McCoy

Bangor 3, PLOG 2

Bangor scorers: Perron, P. Karam, Slocum

Gorham 2, OTO 1

Gorham scorers: Wagner, Smith

OTO scorer: J. McCannell