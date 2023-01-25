Hampden Girls Double Up Brewer 56-28 [STATS]

The Hampden Broncos Girls Basketball Team doubled up Brewer 56-28 in Hampden on Tuesday, January 24th.

The Broncos led 17-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy was up 38-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hampden Academy was led by Bella McLaughlin who had a game-high 21 points including a 3-pointer. Lucy Wiles had 10 points and Maddie Cain had 2 3's. The Broncos were 9-16 from the free throw line.

Brewer was led by Jillian Ford who had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. Mariah Roberts and Allie Flank each sank a 3-pointer. The Witches were 3-8 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy is now 8-3. They play at Windham on Friday, January 27th at 7 p.m.

Brewer is now 4-7 and will host Lawrence on Friday, January 27th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 7 7 7 7 28 Hampden Girls 17 7 14 18 56

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabrielle Roberts 2 1 - - - Allie Flagg 3 - 1 - - Jillian Ford 11 1 3 - - Kaylee Dore 0 - - - 2 Kathleen Brydges 2 1 - - - Reece McKenney 0 - - - - Mariah Roberts 3 - 1 - - Aeri Nichols 2 1 - - - Olivia Melvin 0 - - - 2 Jenna McQuarrie 5 1 - 3 4 Grace LaBree 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 28 5 5 3 8

Hampden Academy