Hampden Softball 1-Hits Hermon Wins 5-1

Hampden Academy's Danielle Masterson spun a 1-hitter in Hermon as the Hampden Broncos beat the Hermon Hawks 5-1 on Monday, May 9th.

Masterson struck out 13, She walked 4

Lyndsee Reed had a double for Hermon's lone hit, driving in the Hawk's run.

Catherine Fowler started in the circle for Hermon, going 5.0 innings. She allowed 11 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter. Lyndsee Reed pitched the last 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and struck out 3 and walked (Note we originally had Grace Kelly coming in relief. We regret the error.)

Camryn Neal hit a 2-run homer to right field in the top of the 5th inning. She was 2-3 on the day. Maya Brown batting lead-off was 2-3. Meghan Delahanty was 2-4. Charlee Chute was 3-4 with a double. Emma Chute had a double.

Hampden Academy is now 6-2 and plays next at home against Skowhegan Wednesday May 11th at 4:15 p.m.

Hermon is now 3-3 and plays at Newport against the Nokomis Warriors on Tuesday, May 10 at 4 p.m.