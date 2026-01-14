Hampden Academy Girls Beat Bangor 37-27 [STATS]
The Hampden Academy Girls Basketball Team solidified their spot on top of the Class A North Heal Point Standings on Tuesday, January 13th with a 37-27 win over the Bangor Rams at Red Barry Gymnasium.
Hampden Academy led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Bangor cut into the lead slightly, outscoring Hampden Academy 12-10 in the 2nd Quarter for a Bronco 6 point lead at the Half, 22-16. Hampden Academy led 28-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Broncos were led by Grace Labree with 12 points. Naia Studley had 6 points. Hampden Academy was 9-14 from the free throw line.
Bangor was led by Dalaney Horr with 11 points including 3 3-pointers. Gabbie Roy had 7 points. Emily Caulkins had 5 points with a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-6 from the free throw line.
Hampden Academy is 10-1 and in1st place in the Girl's Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Wednesday morning, January 14th. The Broncos are back in action when they host the Mt. Blue Panthers on Friday, January 16th at 6:30 p.m.
Bangor is 8-3 and in 5th place in the Girl's Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Wednesday morning, January 14th. The Rams return to the court on Friday, January 16th when they play at Mount Ararat at 7 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the book.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hampden Academy Girls
|12
|10
|6
|9
|37
|Bangor Girls
|4
|12
|6
|5
|27
Box Score
Hampden Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Naia Studley
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Mallory Lausier
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Chloe Watson
|3
|-
|-
|3
|4
|12
|Eve Wiles
|5
|1
|-
|3
|6
|13
|Delia Rich
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Marlaina Roberts
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Aubrey Shaw
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|22
|Ella Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Grace Labree
|12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Gracyn Haskell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Paige Richard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Zoe Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Lily Blanchard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Kate Adams
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|37
|14
|-
|9
|14
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Gabbie Roy
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|4
|Avery Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Lucy O'Connell
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|10
|Emily Caulkins
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|11
|Clara Oldenburg
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|12
|Dalaney Horr
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|15
|Daphne Derdowski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Kaylee Folsom
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Avery Fullwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Kya Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|27
|6
|4
|3
|6