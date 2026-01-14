Hampden Academy Girls Beat Bangor 37-27 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Hampden Academy Girls Basketball Team solidified their spot on top of the Class A North Heal Point Standings on Tuesday, January 13th with a 37-27 win over the Bangor Rams at Red Barry Gymnasium.

Hampden Academy led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Bangor cut into the lead slightly, outscoring Hampden Academy 12-10 in the 2nd Quarter for a Bronco 6 point lead at the Half, 22-16. Hampden Academy led 28-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Broncos were led by Grace Labree with 12 points. Naia Studley had 6 points. Hampden Academy was 9-14 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Dalaney Horr with 11 points including 3 3-pointers. Gabbie Roy had 7 points. Emily Caulkins had 5 points with a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-6 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy is 10-1 and in1st place in the Girl's Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Wednesday morning, January 14th. The Broncos are back in action when they host the Mt. Blue Panthers on Friday, January 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Bangor is 8-3 and in 5th place in the Girl's Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Wednesday morning, January 14th. The Rams return to the court  on Friday, January 16th when they play at Mount Ararat at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Hampden Academy Girls12106937
Bangor Girls4126527

 

Box Score

Hampden Academy

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Naia Studley63---
10Mallory Lausier21---
11Chloe Watson3--34
12Eve Wiles51-36
13Delia Rich0----
15Marlaina Roberts0----
21Aubrey Shaw52-12
22Ella Higgins0----
23Grace Labree126---
25Gracyn Haskell0----
30Paige Richard0----
32Zoe Higgins0----
33Lily Blanchard0----
35Kate Adams41-22
TOTALS3714-914

Bangor

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Gabbie Roy73-12
4Avery Clark0----
5Lucy O'Connell31-12
10Emily Caulkins511--
11Clara Oldenburg1--12
12Dalaney Horr1113--
15Daphne Derdowski0----
20Kaylee Folsom0----
24Avery Fullwood0----
30Kya Smith0----
TOTALS276436
