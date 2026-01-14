The Hampden Academy Girls Basketball Team solidified their spot on top of the Class A North Heal Point Standings on Tuesday, January 13th with a 37-27 win over the Bangor Rams at Red Barry Gymnasium.

Hampden Academy led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Bangor cut into the lead slightly, outscoring Hampden Academy 12-10 in the 2nd Quarter for a Bronco 6 point lead at the Half, 22-16. Hampden Academy led 28-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Broncos were led by Grace Labree with 12 points. Naia Studley had 6 points. Hampden Academy was 9-14 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Dalaney Horr with 11 points including 3 3-pointers. Gabbie Roy had 7 points. Emily Caulkins had 5 points with a 3-pointer. The Rams were 3-6 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy is 10-1 and in1st place in the Girl's Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Wednesday morning, January 14th. The Broncos are back in action when they host the Mt. Blue Panthers on Friday, January 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Bangor is 8-3 and in 5th place in the Girl's Class A North Heal Point Standings as of Wednesday morning, January 14th. The Rams return to the court on Friday, January 16th when they play at Mount Ararat at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Academy Girls 12 10 6 9 37 Bangor Girls 4 12 6 5 27

Box Score

Hampden Academy

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Naia Studley 6 3 - - - 10 Mallory Lausier 2 1 - - - 11 Chloe Watson 3 - - 3 4 12 Eve Wiles 5 1 - 3 6 13 Delia Rich 0 - - - - 15 Marlaina Roberts 0 - - - - 21 Aubrey Shaw 5 2 - 1 2 22 Ella Higgins 0 - - - - 23 Grace Labree 12 6 - - - 25 Gracyn Haskell 0 - - - - 30 Paige Richard 0 - - - - 32 Zoe Higgins 0 - - - - 33 Lily Blanchard 0 - - - - 35 Kate Adams 4 1 - 2 2 TOTALS 37 14 - 9 14

Bangor

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Gabbie Roy 7 3 - 1 2 4 Avery Clark 0 - - - - 5 Lucy O'Connell 3 1 - 1 2 10 Emily Caulkins 5 1 1 - - 11 Clara Oldenburg 1 - - 1 2 12 Dalaney Horr 11 1 3 - - 15 Daphne Derdowski 0 - - - - 20 Kaylee Folsom 0 - - - - 24 Avery Fullwood 0 - - - - 30 Kya Smith 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 6 4 3 6