Haney Pitches 5-Inning Perfect Game as MDI Beats GSA 11-0

Jay Haney was perfect Wednesday afternoon, retiring all 15 GSA batters he faced, as he struck out 10 and didn't allow a batter to reach base, as the Trojans run-ruled GSA 11-0 in 5-innings on May 3rd. He only needed 56 pitches in his outing.

MDI's batters belted out 9 hits.

Joey Wellman-Clouse leading off was 3-4 wth a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs. Colin Sullivan was 2-4, with a double, scoring 2 runs. Haney helped himself at the plate with a double and drove in 2 runs. Aidan Grant, Brendan Graves, and Ryan Davis all singled.

The Trojans stole 8 bases, led by Alex Gray with 2.

Breton Lebel started on the mound for the Eagles. He went 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter. Isaiah Radel pitched the 4th inning, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs. He walked 3. Curtis Brown pitched the 5th inning, allowing 2 hits and struck out 1.

MDI is 4-1. The Trojans will host Brewer on Saturday, May 6th at 12 Noon.

GSA is 1-5. They host Mattanawcook Academy on Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

