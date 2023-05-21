Hawks Sweep Wildcats Winning 13-1 and 18-0 [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Hawks swept the Presque Isle Wildcat's Softball Team on Saturday, May 20th, winning a pair of run-ruled games. They won Game 1 13-1 in 5 innings and Game 2 18-0 in 5 innings.

In Game 1 Mikelle Verill and Lyndsee Reed combined to 2-hit Presque Isle. Verrill went 3.0 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 unearned run. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter. Reed came on and pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit. She didn't allow a run and struck out 5 without walking a batter.

Meanwhile the 2 did it at the plate for the Hawks. Reed was 2-3, with a double, scoring 2 runs. Verrill was 2-3 with a pair of singles and driving in 2 runs. Braelyn Wilcox had a single and drove in 3 runs. Makenzie Gallant, Addy Waning each had a single. Ava Dean had a pair of singles and drove in a run.

Lexi Morningstar and Abby Johnson had singles for Presque Isle.

Olivia Locke was in the circle for Presque Isle. She was tagged for 9 hits and 13 runs, although just 3 were earned. She struck out and walked 2 batters.

Presque Isle committed 7 errors in the 1st Game.

In Game 2, Braelynn Wilcox and Lyndsee Reed combined to 1-hit Presque Isle. Wilcox went 4.0 innings allowing 1 hit, striking out 4 and walking 5. Reed pitched the 5th inning, striking out 2.

Olivia Locke had Presque Isle's lone hit.

Reed was 4-4 for the Hawks. She had a home run and double, driving in 5 runs. She reached base 5 times, walking once. Addy Waning was 3-5. Wilcox was 2-3 with a single, double and triple, driving in 3 runs. Norra Idano was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Ava Dean had a double. Makenzie Gallant, Delaney Carr, and Jadyn Krueger all singled.

Morgan House started in the circle for Presque Isle, pitching 3.0 innings and Astra Laughton pitched the final 2 innings. The 2 combined to strike out 5 and walk 5. They allowed 18 hits.

The Hawks, now 10-2, play at Nokomis in Newport on Monday, May 22nd at 4:30 p.m. with 1st place in Class B North at stake.

Presque Isle, 5-7 plays host to Caribou on Wednesday, May 24th at 7 p.m.

