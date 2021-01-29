Headlines & Highlights for Friday January 31, 2021

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff cover all of the sports details you need to know from the retirement of a former Black Bear to the Bruins winning again, those stories and more.

Here are some we are covering.

The Boston Bruins started the season with a win, a loss, and an overtime loss, with 5 goals total in their 1-1-1 start. Since then the B’s have won 4 straight games and have scored 18 goals in this win streak. Last night 4 more goals were put on the board as Boston finished off their sweep off Pittsburgh with a 4-1 win to improve to 5-1-and-1.

Former Maine Black Bear Jimmy Howard retired from the NHL officially yesterday after spending all 14 of his seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Calgary Flames are moving their AHL team out of Stockton California for this season and having their minor league affiliate play in Calgary.

The National Women’s Hockey League is playing a tournament inside a bubble environment at Lake Placid right now instead of their regular season. Yesterday one franchise announced they are leaving the bubble. Several members of the Metropolitan Riveters organization tested positive for CV19. Former UMaine Black Bear Cailey Huchison plays for the Riveters, and scored one goal in the tournament.

Getty Images

Yesterday the league tweaked some of the Celtics schedule moving their February 12th game against Toronto ahead by one day to the 11th. The Celtics will play Detroit February 12th instead, that was moved up from Valentine’s Day – which now will be Boston at Washington on the 14th.

According to multiple reports Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson asked the team to trade him.

Getty Images

Quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama – who ESPN’s Mel Kiper has going to the Patriots with the 15th overall pick in the draft – opted to play in the Senior Bowl, which is tomorrow, but Jones did not finish yesterday’s practice after he rolled his ankle during the final two hour workout of the week.

The US Golf Association had to cancel the qualifying rounds for the US Open last year because of the Pandemic, but it will return this year at 109 sites across the US and Canada between April 26th and May 18th.