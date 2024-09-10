Hermon 180 John Bapst 180 MDI 226
Here are the Team and Individual scores as the Hermon Golf Team hosted John Bapst and MDI on Monday, September 9th at Hermon Meadow Golf Course.
Hermon's Brody Hurd and John Bapst's Nick Needham were the medalists with low round scores of 41.
Hermon
- Brody Hurd 41
- Nate Sullivan 42
- James Brocato 48
- Mason Kinney 49
- Dylan Pheir 51
- Kaden Good 52
- Gavin Mahar 59
John Bapst
- Nick Needham 41
- Jaxson Sockbeson 2
- Myles Rodgerson 48
- Brayden Albert 49
- Xan Francis 51
- Max Jameson 51
- Orion Laughlin 52
- Gideon McKnight 55
MDI
- Eli McDonnell 52
- Oakley Thomas 54
- Alex Donahue 56
- Cate Brown 58
- Logan Reece 58
- Spencer Grierson 64
- Phoebe Chamberlain 65
- Rachel Goodwin 65
