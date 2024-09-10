Hermon 180 John Bapst 180 MDI 226

Here are the Team and Individual scores as the Hermon Golf Team hosted John Bapst and MDI on Monday, September 9th at Hermon Meadow Golf Course.

Hermon's Brody Hurd and John Bapst's Nick Needham were the medalists with low round scores of 41.

Hermon

Brody Hurd 41

Nate Sullivan 42

James Brocato 48

Mason Kinney 49

Dylan Pheir 51

Kaden Good 52

Gavin Mahar 59

John Bapst

Nick Needham 41

Jaxson Sockbeson 2

Myles Rodgerson 48

Brayden Albert 49

Xan Francis 51

Max Jameson 51

Orion Laughlin 52

Gideon McKnight 55

MDI

Eli McDonnell 52

Oakley Thomas 54

Alex Donahue 56

Cate Brown 58

Logan Reece 58

Spencer Grierson 64

Phoebe Chamberlain 65

Rachel Goodwin 65

