The Hermon Hawks exploded for 6 runs in the 8th inning, breaking a 2-2 tie and went on to beat the Ellsworth Eagles 8-2 in Ellsworth on Thursday, May 15th.

Max Hopkins started on the mound for the Hawks. He went 6.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 10 and walking 5. Maddox Kinney pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out 1 and walking 1, without allowing a hit.

Hermon had 10 hits and 10 stolen bases. Tommy Meserve led the way with 3 hits and 3 stolen bases. Eli Cormier had a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs and stole 4 bases. Cam Morrison was 2-3 with 2 stolen bases. Sam Hopkins and Max Hopkins each had a single, RBI and stolen base. Brayden Ladd had a single and stolen base.

Ellsworth who played John Bapst on Tuesday, and has a doubleheader tomorrow with Presque Isle used 4 pitchers. Brayden King started and went 5.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 2 runs, striking out 5 and walking 3. Jackson Barry went 1.1 innings striking out 3 and walking 1. Zach Torrey retired 1 batter, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, walking 2. Kyle Kenny allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 1.

Dawson Curtis had 2 doubles and drove in a run for Ellsworth. Kyle Kenny, Jackson Barry and Evan Haskell each had a single.

Ellsworth is now 4-4. They will host Presque Isle on Friday, May 16th in a doubleheader with games at 2:30 and 4:30

Hermon is now 7-3. They will host Brewer on Monday, May 19th at 4:30

