The Hermon Hawks beat the MDI Trojans 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon, May 13th in Hermon. Hermon outhit MDI 10-6.

Mason Kinney was dominant on the mound for the Hawks. He struck out 11, walking 1 and allowed 6 hits, and 2 runs, pitching a complete game.

Kinney helped himself at the plate, going 2-3 with a double. Eli Cormier was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in. Tommy Meserve was 2-4 with a double. Brayden Ladd had a double and drove in 2 runs. Cam Morrison, Max Hopkins and Maddox Kinney each singled.

Preston Tripp started on the mound for MDI. He went 4.1 innings allowing 8 hits, and 5 runs, striking out 8 and walking 1. Spencer Grierson went 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 1.

Ben Ingram was 2-3 for MDI. Colin Sullivan was 1-3 with a triple and drove in a run. Cameron Graham, Grierson and Mason Lapointe each had a single

Sullivan swiped 2 bases.

MDI is now 2-4. They travel to Bucksport to play the Golden Bucks on Friday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is 6-3. They will play the Ellsworth Eagles at Ellsworth on Thursday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

