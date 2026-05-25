Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 24

Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – May 24

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 24th.

Teams play a 16-game season.

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Lewiston 11-3  104.844
  2. Oxford Hills 11-2  99.609
  3. Edward Little 9-4  85.391
  4. Skowhegan 10-3  75.703
  5. Brewer 6-7  57.188
  6. Hampden Academy 8-5  43.672
  7. Mt. Blue 4-7  37.344
  8. Bangor 6-7  28.125
  9. Camden Hills 7-5  22.656
  10. Mt. Ararat  4-8  3.359
  11. Brunswick 0-12  0.000
  12. Messalonskee 0-12  0.000

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Cheverus 13-0  114.688
  2. Gorham 10-2  89.688
  3. Bonny Eagle 10-2  78.750
  4. Westbrook 10-2  77.188
  5. Scarborough 9-5  60.00
  6. South Portland 9-3  56.875
  7. Windham 8-4  49.063
  8. Massabesic 5-8  25.625
  9. Biddeford 6-7  25.625
  10. Marshwood 5-9  14688
  11. Thornton Academy 4-9  13.125
  12. Kennebunk 4-9  11.563
  13. Deering/Portland 2-10  9.375
  14. Noble 1-13  0.625
  15. Sanford 0-13  0.000
  16. Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-13  0.000

Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gardiner 9-2  86.167
  2. Hermon 10-1  80.781
  3. Ellsworth 8-5  57.891
  4. Presque Isle 7-4  56.118
  5. Old Town 8-3  55.983
  6. Belfast 8-3  53.693
  7. Nokomis 7-6  34.453
  8. Cony 7-5  34.063
  9. MDI 5-6  26.328
  10. Lawrence 7-5  20.859
  11. John Bapst 5-8  20.391
  12. Foxcroft Academy 2-11  14.766
  13. Caribou 2-8  5.625
  14. Waterville 1-11 0.625
  15. Oceanside 0-10  0.000

Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Medomak Valley 12-1  94.755
  2. Leavitt 8-5  77.125
  3. York 9-1  66.250
  4. Lake Region 9-4  64.766
  5. Poland 9-5  63.672
  6. Erskine Academy 9-3  52.651
  7. Greely 7-4  31.797
  8. Yarmouth 7-4  30.073
  9. Mountain Valley 5-4  21.677
  10. Morse 3-7  19.917
  11. Freeport 5-6  19.766
  12. Spruce Mountain 4-4  18.000
  13. Fryeburg Academy 5-7  17.1888
  14. Gray-New Gloucester 4-7  14.526
  15. Lincoln Academy 1-10  4.917
  16. Wells 1-11  0.625

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Bucksport 13-1  117.511
  2. Washington Academy 11-2  94.657
  3. Mattanawcook Academy 11-1  83.281
  4. Narraguagus 9-4  55.781
  5. Sumner 7-3  45.434
  6. Central 8-3  45.078
  7. Houlton/GHCA 7-3  39.423
  8. Orono 8-4  37.188
  9. Mount View 5-9  21.172
  10. MCI 4-9  18.359
  11. Winslow 4-6  18.203
  12. Dexter 4-8  15.078
  13. Fort Kent 2-10  6.071
  14. Calais 1-10  0.625
  15. GSA 0-11  0.000

Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Dirigo 11-0  76.073
  2. Telstar/Gould 8-3  55.802
  3. Lisbon 9-1  48.104
  4. Old Orchard Beach 8-5  46.026
  5. Carrabec 7-6  37.942
  6. Monmouth Academy 8-2  33.906
  7. Sacopee Valley 4-8  31.563
  8. Oak Hill 5-6  26.016
  9. Hall-Dale 4-6  15.547
  10. Maranacook 1-10  7.188
  11. Winthrop/Kents Hill 2-8  2.813
  12. Mt. Abram 1-10  1.406

Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Penobscot Valley 10-0  78.214
  2. Katahdin 8-0  64.184
  3. Fort Fairfield 9-1  52.041
  4. Stearns 8-4  48.638
  5. Machias 8-4  41.633
  6. Wisdom 7-3  41633
  7. Bangor Christian 5-7  38.125
  8. Ashland 6-3  36.429
  9. Schenck 5-4  27.640
  10. Penquis Valley 5-5  26.540
  11. Jonesport-Beals 5-5  25.000
  12. Lee Academy 6-5  19.515
  13. Woodland 5-5  14.007
  14. Southern Aroostook 3-8  13.878
  15. Deer Isle-Stonington 4-8  12.233
  16. Washburn/Easton 4-6  12.143
  17. Central Aroostook 3-7  10.408
  18. Hodgdon 1-9  5.204
  19. Shed 1-9  3.469
  20. Madawaska 2-8  3.469
  21. Piscataquis 1-12  3.036

Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Buckfield 10-2  85.966
  2. NYA 10-1  75.333
  3. Vinalhaven 9-2  44.685
  4. Forest Hills 8-2  43.813
  5. Madison 5-7  22.344
  6. Valley 4-7  14.450
  7. Richmond 4-6  12.856
  8. Temple Academy 5-6  7.555
  9. Searsport 2-8  3.253
  10. Rangeley Lakes 2-8  1.538
  11. Greenville 1-8  0.714
  12. Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-10  0.000
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

The 50 Best Superhero Movies of the Last 50 Years

Here are the 50 essential superhero movies over the last half century. (No, Batman & Robin didn’t make the cut.)
Categories: High School Softball, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket