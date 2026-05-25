Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – May 24
Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 24th.
Teams play a 16-game season.
Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Lewiston 11-3 104.844
- Oxford Hills 11-2 99.609
- Edward Little 9-4 85.391
- Skowhegan 10-3 75.703
- Brewer 6-7 57.188
- Hampden Academy 8-5 43.672
- Mt. Blue 4-7 37.344
- Bangor 6-7 28.125
- Camden Hills 7-5 22.656
- Mt. Ararat 4-8 3.359
- Brunswick 0-12 0.000
- Messalonskee 0-12 0.000
Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Cheverus 13-0 114.688
- Gorham 10-2 89.688
- Bonny Eagle 10-2 78.750
- Westbrook 10-2 77.188
- Scarborough 9-5 60.00
- South Portland 9-3 56.875
- Windham 8-4 49.063
- Massabesic 5-8 25.625
- Biddeford 6-7 25.625
- Marshwood 5-9 14688
- Thornton Academy 4-9 13.125
- Kennebunk 4-9 11.563
- Deering/Portland 2-10 9.375
- Noble 1-13 0.625
- Sanford 0-13 0.000
- Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-13 0.000
Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Gardiner 9-2 86.167
- Hermon 10-1 80.781
- Ellsworth 8-5 57.891
- Presque Isle 7-4 56.118
- Old Town 8-3 55.983
- Belfast 8-3 53.693
- Nokomis 7-6 34.453
- Cony 7-5 34.063
- MDI 5-6 26.328
- Lawrence 7-5 20.859
- John Bapst 5-8 20.391
- Foxcroft Academy 2-11 14.766
- Caribou 2-8 5.625
- Waterville 1-11 0.625
- Oceanside 0-10 0.000
Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Medomak Valley 12-1 94.755
- Leavitt 8-5 77.125
- York 9-1 66.250
- Lake Region 9-4 64.766
- Poland 9-5 63.672
- Erskine Academy 9-3 52.651
- Greely 7-4 31.797
- Yarmouth 7-4 30.073
- Mountain Valley 5-4 21.677
- Morse 3-7 19.917
- Freeport 5-6 19.766
- Spruce Mountain 4-4 18.000
- Fryeburg Academy 5-7 17.1888
- Gray-New Gloucester 4-7 14.526
- Lincoln Academy 1-10 4.917
- Wells 1-11 0.625
Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Bucksport 13-1 117.511
- Washington Academy 11-2 94.657
- Mattanawcook Academy 11-1 83.281
- Narraguagus 9-4 55.781
- Sumner 7-3 45.434
- Central 8-3 45.078
- Houlton/GHCA 7-3 39.423
- Orono 8-4 37.188
- Mount View 5-9 21.172
- MCI 4-9 18.359
- Winslow 4-6 18.203
- Dexter 4-8 15.078
- Fort Kent 2-10 6.071
- Calais 1-10 0.625
- GSA 0-11 0.000
Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Dirigo 11-0 76.073
- Telstar/Gould 8-3 55.802
- Lisbon 9-1 48.104
- Old Orchard Beach 8-5 46.026
- Carrabec 7-6 37.942
- Monmouth Academy 8-2 33.906
- Sacopee Valley 4-8 31.563
- Oak Hill 5-6 26.016
- Hall-Dale 4-6 15.547
- Maranacook 1-10 7.188
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 2-8 2.813
- Mt. Abram 1-10 1.406
Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Penobscot Valley 10-0 78.214
- Katahdin 8-0 64.184
- Fort Fairfield 9-1 52.041
- Stearns 8-4 48.638
- Machias 8-4 41.633
- Wisdom 7-3 41633
- Bangor Christian 5-7 38.125
- Ashland 6-3 36.429
- Schenck 5-4 27.640
- Penquis Valley 5-5 26.540
- Jonesport-Beals 5-5 25.000
- Lee Academy 6-5 19.515
- Woodland 5-5 14.007
- Southern Aroostook 3-8 13.878
- Deer Isle-Stonington 4-8 12.233
- Washburn/Easton 4-6 12.143
- Central Aroostook 3-7 10.408
- Hodgdon 1-9 5.204
- Shed 1-9 3.469
- Madawaska 2-8 3.469
- Piscataquis 1-12 3.036
Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Buckfield 10-2 85.966
- NYA 10-1 75.333
- Vinalhaven 9-2 44.685
- Forest Hills 8-2 43.813
- Madison 5-7 22.344
- Valley 4-7 14.450
- Richmond 4-6 12.856
- Temple Academy 5-6 7.555
- Searsport 2-8 3.253
- Rangeley Lakes 2-8 1.538
- Greenville 1-8 0.714
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-10 0.000
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