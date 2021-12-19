Hermon Boys Use Strong 2nd Quarter to Beat Caribou 47-39 [STATS]

The Hermon Boys Basketball Team was trailing 16-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter in Caribou on Saturday, December 18th. But then they outscored the Vikings 17-2 in the 2nd Quarter and took a 22-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks ended up winning 47-39

Hermon led 37-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Jaykob Dow was the high scorer for Hermon, finishing with 18 points. Trey Brown added 11 points. The Hawks were 7-16 from the free throw line. Hermon had 4 3-pointers. Xavier Jelks drained 2 of the 3-pointers, and Trey Brown and Johnny Kokosa had the other for Hermon

Caribou was led by Wesley Lapointe with a game-high 19 points. Braden Sargent had 6 points. The Vikings were 4-8 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers. Lapointe had 3 3-pointers and Avery Thibodeau and Reece Cavagnaro had the otherss

Hermon is now 2-1 and will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Caribou is now 0-4 and will play host to MDI on Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on WDEA's Free Downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Hawks Boys 5 17 15 10 47 Caribou Vikings Boys 16 2 11 10 39

Hermon

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 4 Johnny Kokoska 1 5 1 0 1 2 3 1 10 Xavier Jelks 1 9 3 1 2 1 2 2 14 Bruce Coulter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Jacob Glidden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Zac Allen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Chasen Flanders 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Clark Pelletier 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 Noah Depuy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Bryce Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Trey Brown 1 11 5 4 1 0 1 3 34 Noah Miles 1 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 40 Owen Wyman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 50 Jaykob Dow 1 18 7 7 0 4 8 2 TOTALS 1 47 18 14 4 7 16 11

Caribou