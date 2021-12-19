Hermon Boys Use Strong 2nd Quarter to Beat Caribou 47-39 [STATS]
The Hermon Boys Basketball Team was trailing 16-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter in Caribou on Saturday, December 18th. But then they outscored the Vikings 17-2 in the 2nd Quarter and took a 22-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks ended up winning 47-39
Hermon led 37-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Jaykob Dow was the high scorer for Hermon, finishing with 18 points. Trey Brown added 11 points. The Hawks were 7-16 from the free throw line. Hermon had 4 3-pointers. Xavier Jelks drained 2 of the 3-pointers, and Trey Brown and Johnny Kokosa had the other for Hermon
Caribou was led by Wesley Lapointe with a game-high 19 points. Braden Sargent had 6 points. The Vikings were 4-8 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers. Lapointe had 3 3-pointers and Avery Thibodeau and Reece Cavagnaro had the otherss
Hermon is now 2-1 and will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.
Caribou is now 0-4 and will play host to MDI on Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on WDEA's Free Downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device
To nominate a player for Athlete of the Week please click HERE
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Hawks Boys
|5
|17
|15
|10
|47
|Caribou Vikings Boys
|16
|2
|11
|10
|39
Hermon
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|4
|Johnny Kokoska
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|10
|Xavier Jelks
|1
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|14
|Bruce Coulter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jacob Glidden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Zac Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Chasen Flanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Clark Pelletier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Noah Depuy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Bryce Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Trey Brown
|1
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|34
|Noah Miles
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Owen Wyman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50
|Jaykob Dow
|1
|18
|7
|7
|0
|4
|8
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|47
|18
|14
|4
|7
|16
|11
Caribou
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Ari Plante
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Braden Sargent
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
|Reece Cavagnaro
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|12
|Logan Griffith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dylan Bouchard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Tristan Robbins
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|Kaymen Sargent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Alex Levesque
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Liam Dee
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|Avery Thibodeau
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|Wesley Lapointe
|1
|19
|6
|3
|3
|4
|6
|2
|44
|Jameson Leahy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|39
|15
|10
|5
|4
|8
|17