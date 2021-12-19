Hermon Boys Use Strong 2nd Quarter to Beat Caribou 47-39 [STATS]

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Hermon Boys Basketball Team was trailing 16-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter in Caribou on Saturday, December 18th. But then they outscored the Vikings 17-2 in the 2nd Quarter and took a 22-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks ended up winning 47-39

Hermon led 37-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Jaykob Dow was the high scorer for Hermon, finishing with 18 points. Trey Brown added 11 points. The Hawks were 7-16 from the free throw line. Hermon had 4 3-pointers. Xavier Jelks drained 2 of the 3-pointers, and Trey Brown and Johnny Kokosa had the other for Hermon

Caribou was led by Wesley Lapointe with a game-high 19 points. Braden Sargent had 6 points. The Vikings were 4-8 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers. Lapointe had 3 3-pointers and Avery Thibodeau and Reece Cavagnaro had the otherss

Hermon is now 2-1 and will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Caribou is now 0-4 and will play host to MDI on Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on WDEA's Free Downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

To nominate a player for Athlete of the Week please click HERE

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Hawks Boys517151047
Caribou Vikings Boys162111039

Hermon

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
4Johnny Kokoska15101231
10Xavier Jelks19312122
14Bruce Coulter10000000
20Jacob Glidden10000000
22Zac Allen10000000
23Chasen Flanders10000000
24Clark Pelletier10000011
30Noah Depuy10000000
32Bryce Edwards10000000
33Trey Brown111541013
34Noah Miles14220011
40Owen Wyman10000001
50Jaykob Dow118770482
TOTALS1471814471611

Caribou

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Ari Plante12110003
5Braden Sargent16330005
10Reece Cavagnaro13101021
12Logan Griffith10000000
20Dylan Bouchard10000001
22Tristan Robbins12110001
24Kaymen Sargent10000001
30Alex Levesque10000000
32Liam Dee12110001
34Avery Thibodeau15211002
42Wesley Lapointe119633462
44Jameson Leahy10000000
TOTALS139151054817
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top