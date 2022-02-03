Hermon Boys Defeat MDI 51-40 [STATS]

The Hermon Hawks went 10-18 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and hung on to defeat MDI 51-40 in Hermon on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hermon led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 39-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau who had 13 points and AJ Lozano finished with 12 points. The Trojans were 9-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Laurendeau and 1 by Alex Gray.

Hermon was led by Clark Pelletier with 11 points, while Jaykob Dow finished with 10 points. The hawks were 16-27 from the free throw line on the night, and had 7 3-pointes. Trey Brown had 3 3-pointers, Clark Pelletier 2 3-pointers and XavierJelks and Johnny Kokoska each had 1 3-pointer.

MDI is now 3-13 on the season with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They will play host to Washington Academy Saturday afternoon, February 5th and then hosts Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Night on Wednesday, February 9th. Both games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is 9-7. They have 2 games remaining in the regular season. They host Houlton on Saturday, February 5th and close out the season at the Cross Insurance Center against John Bapst on Tuesday, February 8th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 6 7 13 14 40 Hermon Hawks Boys 17 5 17 12 51

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 13 4 2 2 3 6 12 Joey Minutolo 2 1 1 0 0 0 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 12 4 4 0 4 5 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 5 2 2 0 1 2 30 Jack Hodgdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 2 1 1 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 6 2 1 1 1 4 50 John Bennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 40 14 11 3 9 17

Hermon