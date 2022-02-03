Hermon Boys Defeat MDI 51-40 [STATS]

The Hermon Hawks went 10-18 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and hung on to defeat MDI 51-40 in Hermon on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hermon led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 39-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau who had 13 points and AJ Lozano finished with 12 points. The Trojans were 9-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Laurendeau and 1 by Alex Gray.

Hermon was led by Clark Pelletier with 11 points, while Jaykob Dow finished with 10 points. The hawks were 16-27 from the free throw line on the night, and had 7 3-pointes. Trey Brown had 3 3-pointers, Clark Pelletier 2 3-pointers and XavierJelks and Johnny Kokoska each had 1 3-pointer.

MDI is now 3-13 on the season with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They will play host to Washington Academy Saturday afternoon, February 5th and then hosts Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Night on Wednesday, February 9th. Both games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is 9-7. They have 2 games remaining in the regular season. They host Houlton on Saturday, February 5th and close out the season at the Cross Insurance Center against John Bapst on Tuesday, February 8th.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys67131440
Hermon Hawks Boys175171251

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau1342236
12Joey Minutolo211000
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano1244045
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker522012
30Jack Hodgdon000000
32Kadin Reed000000
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom211000
44Alex Gray621114
50John Bennett000000
TOTALS4014113917

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
4Johnny Kokoska921147
10Xavier Jelks710148
14Bruce Coulter000000
20Jacob Glidden000000
22Zac Allen000000
23Chasen Flanders000000
24Clark Pelletier1131234
30Noah Depuy000000
32Bryce Edwards000000
33Trey Brown930300
34Noah Miles300035
40Owen Wyman211000
50Jaykob Dow1044023
TOTALS5114771627
