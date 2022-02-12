Hermon, Ellsworth and John Bapst Finish 2-3-4 in Class B Cheering State Championships
The Class B and C Cheering Championships were held in Augusta on Saturday, February 12th.
There were great routines, but perhaps the best was the impromptu dance party with all the Class B and C Teams participating while the scores were totaled and they waiting for the awards ceremony.
Winners of the Sportsmanship Banners were
- Class B North - Ellsworth High School
- Class C North - Dexter High School
- Class B South - Gray New Gloucester
- Class C South - Spruce Mountain
The Top 4 Teams in each Class are eligible to compete in the New England's. The top 4 Teams in Class B and C were
Class B
- Medomak Valley
- Hermon
- Ellsworth
- John Bapst
Class C
- Lisbon
- Dexter
- Mattanawcook Academy
- Winslow
Congratulations to everyone on a fantastic season!
25 Highest-Rated Kid-Friendly Restaurants Around Bangor
If you are looking for a great place to eat that is kid-friendly here's a list of the Bangor area's 25 best kid-friendly restaurants based on Yelp ratings and reviews of kid-friendly restaurants in and around the City of Bangor.