Hermon, Ellsworth and John Bapst Finish 2-3-4 in Class B Cheering State Championships

The Class B and C Cheering Championships were held in Augusta on Saturday, February 12th.

There were great routines, but perhaps the best was the impromptu dance party with all the Class B and C Teams participating while the scores were totaled and they waiting for the awards ceremony.

Winners of the Sportsmanship Banners were

Class B North - Ellsworth High School

Class C North - Dexter High School

Class B South - Gray New Gloucester

Class C South - Spruce Mountain

The Top 4 Teams in each Class are eligible to compete in the New England's. The top 4 Teams in Class B and C were

Class B

Medomak Valley Hermon Ellsworth John Bapst

Class C

Lisbon Dexter Mattanawcook Academy Winslow

Congratulations to everyone on a fantastic season!