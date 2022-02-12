Hermon, Ellsworth and John Bapst Finish 2-3-4 in Class B Cheering State Championships

Hermon, Ellsworth and John Bapst Finish 2-3-4 in Class B Cheering State Championships

Photo Chris Popper

The Class B and C Cheering Championships were held in Augusta on Saturday, February 12th.

There were great routines, but perhaps the best was the impromptu dance party with all the Class B and C Teams participating while the scores were totaled and they waiting for the awards ceremony.

Winners of the Sportsmanship Banners were

  • Class B North - Ellsworth High School
  • Class C North - Dexter High School
  • Class B South - Gray New Gloucester
  • Class C South - Spruce Mountain

The Top 4 Teams in each Class are eligible to compete in the New England's. The top 4 Teams in Class B and C were

Class B

  1. Medomak Valley
  2. Hermon
  3. Ellsworth
  4. John Bapst

Class C

  1. Lisbon
  2. Dexter
  3. Mattanawcook Academy
  4. Winslow

Congratulations to everyone on a fantastic season!

