Hermon Girls Double-up Foxcroft Academy 69-28 [STATS]

The Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 23-2 3rd Quarter to tame the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 69-28 at Hermon High School on Monday, January 31st.

Hermon led 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks were up 57-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Faith Coombs with a game-high 23 points. Coombs had 14 points in that dominant 3rd Quarter. Maddie Lebel finished with 13 points and Megan Tracy had 11 points. The Hawks were 8-16 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Coombs had 3 3-pointers with Madie Lebel and Ashley Cote each knocking in a 3-pointer.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Destiny Weymouth who had 6 points. The Ponies were 5-10 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, scored by Sam Oseenfort.

Hermon is now 12-2 and plays at Ellsworth on Tuesday, February 2nd, which will be Senior Day for the Eagles. The game tips-off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Foxcroft Academy is 6-5 and plays host to John Bapst on Tuesday, February 1st.

Thanks to Coach Chris Cameron for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Girls 7 8 2 11 28 Hermon Hawks Girls 14 20 23 12 69

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Annie Raynes 3 0 0 0 3 3 3 Kiya Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Meghan Spooner 3 1 1 0 1 2 12 Madisyn Kimball 4 2 2 0 0 0 14 Shayli Cirulli 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lauren Martin 0 0 0 0 0 3 23 Sam Ossenfort 3 1 0 1 0 0 30 Halle Page 2 1 1 0 0 0 31 Destiny Weymouth 6 3 3 0 0 0 33 Abby Knapp 4 2 2 0 0 0 41 Kierstyn Nuite 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Kaitlyn Lord 3 1 1 0 1 2 43 Allie Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 28 11 10 1 5 10

Hermon