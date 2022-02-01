Hermon Girls Double-up Foxcroft Academy 69-28 [STATS]
The Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 23-2 3rd Quarter to tame the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 69-28 at Hermon High School on Monday, January 31st.
Hermon led 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks were up 57-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hermon was led by Faith Coombs with a game-high 23 points. Coombs had 14 points in that dominant 3rd Quarter. Maddie Lebel finished with 13 points and Megan Tracy had 11 points. The Hawks were 8-16 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Coombs had 3 3-pointers with Madie Lebel and Ashley Cote each knocking in a 3-pointer.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Destiny Weymouth who had 6 points. The Ponies were 5-10 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, scored by Sam Oseenfort.
Hermon is now 12-2 and plays at Ellsworth on Tuesday, February 2nd, which will be Senior Day for the Eagles. The game tips-off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Foxcroft Academy is 6-5 and plays host to John Bapst on Tuesday, February 1st.
Thanks to Coach Chris Cameron for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Foxcroft Academy Girls
|7
|8
|2
|11
|28
|Hermon Hawks Girls
|14
|20
|23
|12
|69
Box Score
Foxcroft Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Annie Raynes
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Kiya Cook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Meghan Spooner
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12
|Madisyn Kimball
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Shayli Cirulli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lauren Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|Sam Ossenfort
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Halle Page
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Destiny Weymouth
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Abby Knapp
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kierstyn Nuite
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kaitlyn Lord
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|43
|Allie Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|28
|11
|10
|1
|5
|10
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|23
|10
|7
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Allie Cameron
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|13
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|14
|Ashley Cote
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Bella Bowden
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|69
|28
|23
|5
|8
|16