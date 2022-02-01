Hermon Girls Double-up Foxcroft Academy 69-28 [STATS]

The Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 23-2 3rd Quarter to tame the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 69-28 at Hermon High School on Monday, January 31st.

Hermon led 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks were up 57-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Faith Coombs with a game-high 23 points. Coombs had 14 points in that dominant 3rd Quarter. Maddie Lebel finished with 13 points and Megan Tracy had 11 points. The Hawks were 8-16 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Coombs had 3 3-pointers with Madie Lebel and Ashley Cote each knocking in a 3-pointer.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Destiny Weymouth who had 6 points. The Ponies were 5-10 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, scored by Sam Oseenfort.

Hermon is now 12-2 and plays at Ellsworth on Tuesday, February 2nd, which will be Senior Day for the Eagles. The game tips-off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Foxcroft Academy is 6-5 and plays host to John Bapst on Tuesday, February 1st.

Thanks to Coach Chris Cameron for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Foxcroft Academy Girls7821128
Hermon Hawks Girls1420231269

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Annie Raynes300033
3Kiya Cook000000
11Meghan Spooner311012
12Madisyn Kimball422000
14Shayli Cirulli000000
21Lauren Martin000003
23Sam Ossenfort310100
30Halle Page211000
31Destiny Weymouth633000
33Abby Knapp422000
41Kierstyn Nuite000000
42Kaitlyn Lord311012
43Allie Smith000000
TOTALS2811101510

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs23107303
3Allie Cameron200024
4Brooke Gallop311012
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel1354122
12Sydney Gallop522012
13Charlotte Caron522011
14Ashley Cote521100
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy1155012
32Elizabeth Wyman000000
34Bella Bowden211000
TOTALS6928235816
