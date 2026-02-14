#2 Hermon Boys Beat #7 Belfast 61-44 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Hermon Hawks Boy's Basketball Team beat #7 Belfast 61-44 in a Class B North Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 13th.

Hermon raced out to a 22-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter with Tyler Corson sinking a pair of 3-pointers and Carter Wiggin and Griffin Dunton scored 5 points each.

The Hawks increased their lead in the 2nd Quarter, leading 32-14 at the end of the 1st Half.

Belfast cut the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 17-13 as the Hawks led 45-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was paced by Carter Wiggin who finished with 21 points, with a 3-pointer and going 4-5 from the free throw line. Tyler Corson had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Griffin Dunton had a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Belfast was led by Trevin Ripley who had 16 points. Phillip Bassett had 13 poitns with a 3-pointer. Noah Deetjen had a 3-pointer. The Lions were 0-4 from the free throw line.

Hermon, now 17-2 advances to the semifinals where they will play #3 Gardiner who is 16-3 on Wednesday afternoon, February 18th at 2 p.m.

Check out the stats and photos from the game

Line Score

1234T
Belfast Lions Boys86171344
Hermon Hawks Boys2210131661

 

Box Score

Belfast

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Kellan Harvey0----
2Channing Buzzell0----
5Trevin Ripley168---
10Adam Robson21---
11Samuel Jewett0----
12Connor Barrett21--2
13Christopher Taylor0----
14Jeremiah Cole21---
20Luke Littlefield0----
22Landon Economy21---
24Phillip Bassett1351-2
30Justin Massey0----
31Odelyn Simon0----
33Zachary Dufflemeyer0----
35Cole Dusoe21---
41Garack Brimer0----
44Noah Deetjen511--
TOTALS4419204

Hermon

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Camden Morrison0----
4Tyler Cote0----
10Carter Wiggin217145
14Griffin Dunton511--
20Nate Sullivan0----
22Tyler Corson1022--
23Connor Kelley84--1
24Reid Garner0----
32Ethan Pyle0----
33Jackson Smith0----
34Mason Kinney72-37
42Brody Hurd84---
50Max Brown2--22
TOTALS61204915

Photos

Hermon-Belfast Boys Quarterfinal

The #2 Hermon Boys played #7 Belfast in a Quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 13th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

