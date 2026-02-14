The #2 Hermon Hawks Boy's Basketball Team beat #7 Belfast 61-44 in a Class B North Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 13th.

Hermon raced out to a 22-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter with Tyler Corson sinking a pair of 3-pointers and Carter Wiggin and Griffin Dunton scored 5 points each.

The Hawks increased their lead in the 2nd Quarter, leading 32-14 at the end of the 1st Half.

Belfast cut the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 17-13 as the Hawks led 45-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was paced by Carter Wiggin who finished with 21 points, with a 3-pointer and going 4-5 from the free throw line. Tyler Corson had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Griffin Dunton had a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Belfast was led by Trevin Ripley who had 16 points. Phillip Bassett had 13 poitns with a 3-pointer. Noah Deetjen had a 3-pointer. The Lions were 0-4 from the free throw line.

Hermon, now 17-2 advances to the semifinals where they will play #3 Gardiner who is 16-3 on Wednesday afternoon, February 18th at 2 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Belfast Lions Boys 8 6 17 13 44 Hermon Hawks Boys 22 10 13 16 61

Box Score

Belfast

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Kellan Harvey 0 - - - - 2 Channing Buzzell 0 - - - - 5 Trevin Ripley 16 8 - - - 10 Adam Robson 2 1 - - - 11 Samuel Jewett 0 - - - - 12 Connor Barrett 2 1 - - 2 13 Christopher Taylor 0 - - - - 14 Jeremiah Cole 2 1 - - - 20 Luke Littlefield 0 - - - - 22 Landon Economy 2 1 - - - 24 Phillip Bassett 13 5 1 - 2 30 Justin Massey 0 - - - - 31 Odelyn Simon 0 - - - - 33 Zachary Dufflemeyer 0 - - - - 35 Cole Dusoe 2 1 - - - 41 Garack Brimer 0 - - - - 44 Noah Deetjen 5 1 1 - - TOTALS 44 19 2 0 4

Hermon

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Camden Morrison 0 - - - - 4 Tyler Cote 0 - - - - 10 Carter Wiggin 21 7 1 4 5 14 Griffin Dunton 5 1 1 - - 20 Nate Sullivan 0 - - - - 22 Tyler Corson 10 2 2 - - 23 Connor Kelley 8 4 - - 1 24 Reid Garner 0 - - - - 32 Ethan Pyle 0 - - - - 33 Jackson Smith 0 - - - - 34 Mason Kinney 7 2 - 3 7 42 Brody Hurd 8 4 - - - 50 Max Brown 2 - - 2 2 TOTALS 61 20 4 9 15

