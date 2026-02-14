#2 Hermon Boys Beat #7 Belfast 61-44 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #2 Hermon Hawks Boy's Basketball Team beat #7 Belfast 61-44 in a Class B North Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, February 13th.
Hermon raced out to a 22-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter with Tyler Corson sinking a pair of 3-pointers and Carter Wiggin and Griffin Dunton scored 5 points each.
The Hawks increased their lead in the 2nd Quarter, leading 32-14 at the end of the 1st Half.
Belfast cut the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 17-13 as the Hawks led 45-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hermon was paced by Carter Wiggin who finished with 21 points, with a 3-pointer and going 4-5 from the free throw line. Tyler Corson had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Griffin Dunton had a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 9-15 from the free throw line.
Belfast was led by Trevin Ripley who had 16 points. Phillip Bassett had 13 poitns with a 3-pointer. Noah Deetjen had a 3-pointer. The Lions were 0-4 from the free throw line.
Hermon, now 17-2 advances to the semifinals where they will play #3 Gardiner who is 16-3 on Wednesday afternoon, February 18th at 2 p.m.
Check out the stats and photos from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Belfast Lions Boys
|8
|6
|17
|13
|44
|Hermon Hawks Boys
|22
|10
|13
|16
|61
Box Score
Belfast
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Kellan Harvey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Channing Buzzell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Trevin Ripley
|16
|8
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Adam Robson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Samuel Jewett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Connor Barrett
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|13
|Christopher Taylor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Jeremiah Cole
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Luke Littlefield
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Landon Economy
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Phillip Bassett
|13
|5
|1
|-
|2
|30
|Justin Massey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Odelyn Simon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Zachary Dufflemeyer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Cole Dusoe
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|41
|Garack Brimer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44
|Noah Deetjen
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|19
|2
|0
|4
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Camden Morrison
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Tyler Cote
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Carter Wiggin
|21
|7
|1
|4
|5
|14
|Griffin Dunton
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|20
|Nate Sullivan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Tyler Corson
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|23
|Connor Kelley
|8
|4
|-
|-
|1
|24
|Reid Garner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Ethan Pyle
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Jackson Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Mason Kinney
|7
|2
|-
|3
|7
|42
|Brody Hurd
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|50
|Max Brown
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|61
|20
|4
|9
|15
Photos
Hermon-Belfast Boys Quarterfinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper