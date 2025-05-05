The Hermon Hawks traveled to Bar Harbor and beat the MDI Trojans 5-0 on Monday afternoon, May 5th.

Hermon scored 2 runs in the top of the 5th and then added 3 insurance runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Hermon outhit MDI 5-3.

Taylor Grant was in the circle for MDI. She pitched a complete game, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 15 and walked 5.

Mikelle Verrill picked up the win for the Hawks. She pitched a complete game, striking out 10 and didn't walk a batter.

Grace Hodgdon and Taylor Grant each doubled for the Trojans. Lexi Tozier had a single. Hodgdon had a stolen base.

Katie Fowler, leading off for Hermon was 2-3, driving in a run. Rebecca Balmas had a double. Addy Waning was 1-3 with 2 runs batted in. Olivia Johnson had a single

Hermon stole 6 bases. Kenzie Gallant and Olivia Johnston each had 2 stolen bases and Katie Fowler and Leah Walker each stole 1 base.

Hermon is now 4-1. They will travel to Old Town on Thursday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is 2-1. They will play at Hampden Academy on Wednesday, May 7th at 4:15 p.m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

