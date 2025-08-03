Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon, Maine on Saturday, August 2nd.

Because of a low car count in the Limited Sportsman Division scheduled to be raced, the three cars that were designated as being in that division were combined with the Street Stocks in 1 race.

Here are the results.

Street Stocks 30 Laps

Jordan Pearson - Thorndike (Started 3rd) Scott Modery - Hermon Isaac Rollins - Hudson Sonny Robinson - Benton Brandon Cunningham - Greenville Junction Michael Overlock - Franklin

Sport 4 - 25 Laps

Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 1st) Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont Darius Miranda - Orono Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort

CageRunner - 50 Laps

Erik Worster - Hampden Nick Bickford - Etna Jeff Burditt - Otis David Boulier - Bucksport Julie Ridley - Old Town

Limited Sportsman

Shane Tatro - Levant (Started 1st) Joey Doyon - Frankfort Talon Blanchard - Glenburn

Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association Outlaws

James Osmond - Casco Gage Theriault - Caribou Jamie Young - Hancock

Wicked Good Vintage Association Late Models

Adrian Williams - Warren James Osmond - Warren Addison Bowie - Casco

Racing is set to resume on Wednesday night, August 7th with the green flag waving at 7 p.m. 5 divisions are set to race including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow, Trucks and the Outlaw Midget Series.

