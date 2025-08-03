Speedway 95 – August 2nd [RESULTS]
Here are the results of racing under the lights at Speedway 95 in Hermon, Maine on Saturday, August 2nd.
Because of a low car count in the Limited Sportsman Division scheduled to be raced, the three cars that were designated as being in that division were combined with the Street Stocks in 1 race.
Here are the results.
Street Stocks 30 Laps
- Jordan Pearson - Thorndike (Started 3rd)
- Scott Modery - Hermon
- Isaac Rollins - Hudson
- Sonny Robinson - Benton
- Brandon Cunningham - Greenville Junction
- Michael Overlock - Franklin
Sport 4 - 25 Laps
- Trey Brown - Winterport (Started 1st)
- Lewis Batchelder - Dixmont
- Darius Miranda - Orono
- Andrew McTague Jr. - Frankfort
CageRunner - 50 Laps
- Erik Worster - Hampden
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Jeff Burditt - Otis
- David Boulier - Bucksport
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
Limited Sportsman
- Shane Tatro - Levant (Started 1st)
- Joey Doyon - Frankfort
- Talon Blanchard - Glenburn
Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association Outlaws
- James Osmond - Casco
- Gage Theriault - Caribou
- Jamie Young - Hancock
Wicked Good Vintage Association Late Models
- Adrian Williams - Warren
- James Osmond - Warren
- Addison Bowie - Casco
Racing is set to resume on Wednesday night, August 7th with the green flag waving at 7 p.m. 5 divisions are set to race including Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Stars of Tomorrow, Trucks and the Outlaw Midget Series.
