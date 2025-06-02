The Hermon Hawks beat the John Bapst Crusaders 10-0 on Senior Recognition Day in Hermon, on Monday, June 2nd.

The Hawks scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st and then 7 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning when the game was stopped.

Mikelle Verrill pcked up the win for Hermon, pitching 5.0 innings allowing just 2 hits, striking out 9 and walking 1. Rebecca Balmas pitched the final inning allowing a hit and striking out the side.

Meredith Walsh took the loss for the Crusaders. She struck out 1, allowing 11 hits.

Verrill helped herself at the plate, going 3-4, with a double, and driving in 2 runs. Katie Fowler, leading off was 2-3 with a double. Sophie Peterson had a pair of singles and drove in a run. Rebecca Balmas, Addy Waning, Leah Walker and Taylor Sherrard each had a single.

Addison Milligan had a pair of hits for the Crusaders.

Hermon is now 14-1. They will play at Hampden Academy in their last game of the regular season on Wednesday, June 3rd at 7 p.m.

John Bapst is 10-4. They finish the season at Presque Isle with a doubleheader.

