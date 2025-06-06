2025 Maine High School Softball Playoffs

The 2025 Maine High School Softball Playoff Matchups are set. Here are the Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D matchups.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Class A North

Quarterfinals

#8 Lewiston (8-8) at . #1 Bangor (12-4)

#7 Edward Little (10-6) at. #2 Oxford Hills (12-4)

#6 Hampden Academy (9-7) at. #3 Brewer (11-5)

#5 Skowhegan (11-5) at. #4 Camden Hills (11-5)

Class A South

Prelim

#10 South Portland (7-9) at #7 Westbrook (8-8)

#9 Massabesic (7-9) at #8 Bonny Eagle (7-9)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Massabesic (7-9) at #8 Bonny Eagle (7-9) at #1 Cheverus (16-0)

Winner #10 South Portland (7-9) at #7 Westbrook (8-8) vs. #2 Windham (14-2)

#6 Thornton Academy (8-8) at #3 Gorham (13-3)

#5 Biddeford (11-5) at #4 Kennebunk (12-4)

Class B North

Prelim

#10 Caribou (3-13) at #7 Lawrence (10-6)

#9 Presque Isle (8-8) at #8 Cony (9-7)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Presque Isle (8-8) at #8 Cony (9-7)Winner #10 Caribou (3-13) at #7 Lawrence (10-6) at #1 Hermon (14-2)

Winner #10 Caribou (3-13) at #7 Lawrence (10-6) at #2 Old Town (13-3)

#6 Nokomis (8-8) at #3 Belfast (15-1)

#5 MDI (8-8) at #4 Ellsworth (9-7)

Class B South

Prelim

#12 Oak Hill (8-8) at. #5 Greely (10-6)

#11 Lincoln Academy (7-9) at #6 Gardiner (7-9)

#10 Poland (8-8) at #7 Erskine Academy (8-8)

#9 Wells (9-7) at #8 Lake Region (10-6)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Wells (9-7) at #8 Lake Region (10-6) at #1 York (16-0)

Winner #10 Poland (8-8) at #7 Erskine Academy (8-8) vs. #2 Leavitt (13-3)

Winner #11 Lincoln Academy (7-9) at #6 Gardiner (7-9) at #3 Medomak Valley (13-3)

Winner #12 Oak Hill (8-8) at #5 Greely (10-6) at #4 Freeport (11-5)

Class C North

Prelim

#10 Foxcroft Academy (5-11) at #7 MCI (9-7)

#9 Houlton (6-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Houlton (6-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6) at #1 Bucksport (15-1)

Winner #10 Foxcroft Academy (5-11) at #7 MCI (9-7) at #2 Mattanawcook Academy (13-3)

#6 Central (9-7) at #3 Narraguagus (12-2)

#5 Orono (9-7) at #4 Washington Academy (11-5)

Class C South

Quarterfinals

#8 Old Orchard Beach at #1 Monmouth Academy (16-0)

#7 Telstar (7-9) at #2 Hall-Dale (14-2)

#6 Spruce Mountain (7-9) at #3 Lisbon (12-4)

#5 Mountain Valley (10-6) at #4 Dirigo (11-5)

Class D North

Prelim

#13 Shead (2-12) at #4 Central Aroostook (12-2)

#12 Bangor Christian (6-10) at #5 Southern Aroostook (9-5)

#11 Hodgdon (6-8) at #6 Stearns (11-5)

#10 Joneport-Beals at #7 Schenck (8-6)

#9 Wisdom (9-5) at #8 Ashland (9-5)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Wisdom (9-5) at #8 Ashland (9-5) at #1 Machias (14-0)

Winner #10 Joneport-Beals at #7 Schenck (8-6) at #2 Penobscot Valley (14-0)

Winner #11 Hodgdon (6-8) at #6 Stearns (11-5) at #3 Katahdin (14-0)

Winner #12 Bangor Christian (6-10) at #5 Southern Aroostook (9-5) at Winner #13 Shead (2-12) at #4 Central Aroostook (12-2)

Class D South

Prelim

#9 Piscataquis (4-12) at #8 Forest Hills (7-9)

Quarterfinals

Winner #9 Piscataquis (4-12) at #8 Forest Hills (7-9) at #1 Buckfield (15-1)

#7 Vinalhaven (8-5) at #2 North Yarmouth Academy (13-3)

#6 Richmond (7-9) at #3 St. Dominic (11-5)

#5 Valley (10-5) at #4 Carrabec (13-2)

