2025 Maine High School Softball Playoffs

2025 Maine High School Softball Playoffs

Photo Chris Popper

The 2025 Maine High School Softball Playoff Matchups are set. Here are the Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D matchups.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Class A North

Quarterfinals

  • #8 Lewiston (8-8) at . #1 Bangor (12-4)
  • #7 Edward Little (10-6) at. #2 Oxford Hills (12-4)
  • #6 Hampden Academy (9-7) at. #3 Brewer (11-5)
  • #5 Skowhegan (11-5) at. #4 Camden Hills (11-5)

Class A South

Prelim

  • #10 South Portland (7-9) at #7 Westbrook (8-8)
  • #9 Massabesic (7-9) at #8 Bonny Eagle (7-9)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Massabesic (7-9) at #8 Bonny Eagle (7-9) at #1 Cheverus (16-0)
  • Winner #10 South Portland (7-9) at #7 Westbrook (8-8) vs. #2 Windham (14-2)
  • #6 Thornton Academy (8-8) at #3 Gorham (13-3)
  • #5 Biddeford (11-5) at #4 Kennebunk (12-4)

Class B North

Prelim

  • #10 Caribou (3-13) at #7 Lawrence (10-6)
  • #9 Presque Isle (8-8) at #8 Cony (9-7)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Presque Isle (8-8) at #8 Cony (9-7)Winner #10 Caribou (3-13) at #7 Lawrence (10-6) at #1 Hermon (14-2)
  • Winner #10 Caribou (3-13) at #7 Lawrence (10-6) at #2 Old Town (13-3)
  • #6 Nokomis (8-8) at #3 Belfast (15-1)
  • #5 MDI (8-8) at #4 Ellsworth (9-7)

Class B South

Prelim

  • #12 Oak Hill (8-8) at. #5 Greely (10-6)
  • #11 Lincoln Academy (7-9) at #6 Gardiner (7-9)
  • #10 Poland (8-8) at #7 Erskine Academy (8-8)
  • #9 Wells (9-7) at #8 Lake Region (10-6)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Wells (9-7) at #8 Lake Region (10-6) at #1 York (16-0)
  • Winner #10 Poland (8-8) at #7 Erskine Academy (8-8) vs. #2 Leavitt (13-3)
  • Winner #11 Lincoln Academy (7-9) at #6 Gardiner (7-9) at #3 Medomak Valley (13-3)
  • Winner #12 Oak Hill (8-8) at #5 Greely (10-6) at #4 Freeport (11-5)

Class C North

Prelim

  • #10 Foxcroft Academy (5-11) at #7 MCI (9-7)
  • #9 Houlton (6-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Houlton (6-8) at #8 Dexter (10-6) at #1 Bucksport (15-1)
  • Winner #10 Foxcroft Academy (5-11) at #7 MCI (9-7) at #2 Mattanawcook Academy  (13-3)
  • #6 Central (9-7) at #3 Narraguagus (12-2)
  • #5 Orono (9-7) at #4 Washington Academy (11-5)

Class C South

Quarterfinals

  • #8 Old Orchard Beach at #1 Monmouth Academy (16-0)
  • #7 Telstar (7-9) at #2 Hall-Dale (14-2)
  • #6 Spruce Mountain (7-9) at #3 Lisbon (12-4)
  • #5 Mountain Valley (10-6) at #4 Dirigo (11-5)

Class D North

Prelim

  • #13 Shead (2-12) at  #4 Central Aroostook (12-2)
  • #12 Bangor Christian (6-10) at #5 Southern Aroostook (9-5)
  • #11 Hodgdon (6-8) at #6 Stearns (11-5)
  • #10 Joneport-Beals at #7 Schenck (8-6)
  • #9 Wisdom (9-5) at #8 Ashland (9-5)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Wisdom (9-5) at #8 Ashland (9-5) at #1 Machias (14-0)
  • Winner #10 Joneport-Beals at #7 Schenck (8-6) at #2 Penobscot Valley (14-0)
  • Winner #11 Hodgdon (6-8) at #6 Stearns (11-5) at #3 Katahdin (14-0)
  • Winner #12 Bangor Christian (6-10) at #5 Southern Aroostook (9-5) at Winner #13 Shead (2-12) at  #4 Central Aroostook (12-2)

Class D South

Prelim

  • #9 Piscataquis (4-12) at #8 Forest Hills (7-9)

Quarterfinals

  • Winner #9 Piscataquis (4-12) at #8 Forest Hills (7-9) at #1 Buckfield (15-1)
  • #7 Vinalhaven (8-5) at #2 North Yarmouth Academy (13-3)
  • #6 Richmond  (7-9) at #3 St. Dominic (11-5)
  • #5 Valley (10-5) at #4 Carrabec (13-2)
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

There are 15 Maine Foods Every Mainer Needs to Try At Least Once

If there are any foods on this list that you've never tried even once, I'm not sure you can call yourself a true Mainer.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Categories: High School Softball

More From 92.9 The Ticket