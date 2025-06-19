State Championship Times and Locations for Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse

There have been some changes in the times for the State Title Games. Here is the Official Release for the Times and Locations for the State Title Games for Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse.

All the games will be live-streamed via NFHS. (Subscription) If you are planning on going to watch the games, tickets must be purchased via credit/debit card. You can purchase tickets ahead of time HERE or at the entrance via credit card/debit card.

Good luck to all!

State Baseball and Softball Championship Schedule Saturday, June 21, 2025 Classes A & C St. Joseph’s College Standish 12:30pm Class C Softball Bucksport vs Hall Dale 1:00pm Class A Baseball Mt. Ararat vs Biddeford 4:00pm Class A Softball Edward Little vs Windham 4:30pm Class C Baseball Washington Academy vs Monmouth Classes B & D University of Maine Orono 12:30pm Class D Softball Buckfield vs Penobscot Valley 1:00pm Class B Baseball Greely vs Ellsworth 4:00pm Class B Softball Medomak Valley vs Hermon 4:30pm Class D Baseball St. Dominic vs Bangor Christian

Lacrosse State Championship Game Schedule Friday, June 20, 2025 Memorial Stadium Portland 5:00pm Class C Boys NYA (2) vs Maranacook/Winthrop (1) 7:30pm Class C Girls Traip (4) vs Maranacook/Winthrop (3) Saturday, June 21, 2025 Fitzpatrick Stadium Portland 10:00am Class A Girls Windham (2) vs Kennebunk (1) 12:30pm Class A Boys Thornton (2) vs Falmouth (1) 3:30pm Class B Boys Yarmouth (2) vs York (1) 6:00pm Class B Girls Mt. Ararat (2) vs Freeport (1)

