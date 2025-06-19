State Championship Times and Locations for Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse

There have been some changes in the times for the State Title Games. Here is the Official Release for the Times and Locations for the State Title Games for Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse.

All the games will be live-streamed via NFHS. (Subscription) If you are planning on going to watch the games, tickets must be purchased via credit/debit card. You can purchase tickets ahead of time HERE or at the entrance via credit card/debit card.

Good luck to all!

State Baseball and Softball Championship Schedule

 

Saturday, June 21, 2025

 

Classes A & C                              St. Joseph’s College                               Standish

12:30pm           Class C              Softball        Bucksport                   vs           Hall Dale

1:00pm              Class A               Baseball      Mt. Ararat                 vs           Biddeford

4:00pm              Class A               Softball       Edward Little             vs           Windham

4:30pm              Class C              Baseball     Washington Academy  vs           Monmouth

 

Classes B & D                               University of Maine                                  Orono

12:30pm           Class D              Softball       Buckfield    vs           Penobscot Valley

1:00pm              Class B              Baseball    Greely        vs           Ellsworth

4:00pm              Class B              Softball    Medomak Valley  vs   Hermon

4:30pm              Class D              Baseball   St. Dominic  vs         Bangor Christian

 

Lacrosse State Championship Game Schedule

 

Friday, June 20, 2025                              Memorial Stadium                    Portland

5:00pm              Class C Boys                  NYA (2)    vs           Maranacook/Winthrop (1)

7:30pm              Class C Girls                  Traip (4)   vs           Maranacook/Winthrop (3)

Saturday, June 21, 2025                       Fitzpatrick Stadium                 Portland

10:00am           Class A Girls                   Windham (2)   vs           Kennebunk (1)

12:30pm           Class A Boys                  Thornton (2)    vs           Falmouth (1)

3:30pm              Class B Boys                  Yarmouth (2)   vs           York (1)

6:00pm              Class B Girls                   Mt. Ararat (2)   vs           Freeport (1)

