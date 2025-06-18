High School Baseball and Softball Playoff Scores – June 17
Tuesday, June 17th was Championship Tuesday, with the Regional Finals in Baseball and Softball played throughout the State of Maine. Here are the scores
Baseball
Class A North
- Mount Ararat 4 Bangor 3
Class A South
- Biddeford 2 Thornton Academy 1
Class B North
- Ellsworth 8 Hermon 5
Class B South
- Greely 4 Fryebrug Academy 3
Class C North
- Washington Academy 1 Dexter 0
Class C South
- Monmouth Academy 6 Mount Abram 4
Class D North
- Bangor Christian 5 Machias 4
Class D South
- St. Dominic 4 Richmond 2
Softball
Class A North
- Edward Little 4 Bangor 1
Class A South
- Windham 1 Cheverus 0
Class B North
- Hermon 6 Old Town 4
Class B South
- Medomak Valley 5 York 0
Class C North
- Bucksport 5 Mattanawcook Academy 1
Class C South
- Hall-Dale 4 Dirigo 3
Class D North
- Penobscot Valley 3 Southern Aroostook 2
Class D South
- North Yarmouth Academy was leading Buckfield 3-1 in the 2nd inning when the game was suspended because of rain. They will finish the game on Wednesday, June 18th.
The State Championships in Baseball and Softball will be played on Saturday, June 21st. Good luck to all!
