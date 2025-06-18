High School Baseball and Softball Playoff Scores – June 17

Tuesday, June 17th was Championship Tuesday, with the Regional Finals in Baseball and Softball played throughout the State of Maine. Here are the scores

Baseball

Class A North

Mount Ararat 4 Bangor 3

Class A South

Biddeford 2 Thornton Academy 1

Class B North

Ellsworth 8 Hermon 5

Class B South

Greely 4 Fryebrug Academy 3

Class C North

Washington Academy 1 Dexter 0

Class C South

Monmouth Academy 6 Mount Abram 4

Class D North

Bangor Christian 5 Machias 4

Class D South

St. Dominic 4 Richmond 2

Softball

Class A North

Edward Little 4 Bangor 1

Class A South

Windham 1 Cheverus 0

Class B North

Hermon 6 Old Town 4

Class B South

Medomak Valley 5 York 0

Class C North

Bucksport 5 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Class C South

Hall-Dale 4 Dirigo 3

Class D North

Penobscot Valley 3 Southern Aroostook 2

Class D South

North Yarmouth Academy was leading Buckfield 3-1 in the 2nd inning when the game was suspended because of rain. They will finish the game on Wednesday, June 18th.

The State Championships in Baseball and Softball will be played on Saturday, June 21st. Good luck to all!

