Hermon Softball Beats Lawrence 14-2 [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Hawks beat the Lawrence Bulldogs Friday, April 19th as Braelyn Wilcox and Mikelle Verrill combined to 1-hit Lawrence while the Hermon batters rapped out 17 hits.

Wilcox started in the circle and pitched 4.0 innings, allowing 1 run and no hits. She struck out 5 and walked 4. Verrill pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out and walking 2.

Verrill had 2 hits including a double and drove in 3 runs. Kenzie Gallant had 2 hits with a double, driving in 2 runs. Norra Idano, Sophie Peterson, Ava Dean and Wilcox each had 2 hits and drove in a run. Molly Simcox had 2 hits, with a double and drove in 2 runs. Addy Waning, Taylor Sherrard and Elena Walker each singled for the Hawks.

Ashley Shores was in the circle for the Bulldogs. She struck out 5 and walked 2, while allowing the 17 hits. Only 5 of Hermon's 14 runs were earned

Ruby Pierce had Lawrence's lone hit.

Hermon, now 1-0 will host Old Town on Tuesday, April 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

Lawrence, now 0-2 will play at Cony on Monday, April 22nd at 3:30 p.m.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

