Hermon Softball Finishes Regular Season with 10-0 Win Over John Bapst

The Hermon Hawks Softball Team, leading 4-0 at the end of the 5th inning, exploded for 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to beat the John Bapst Crusaders 10-0 in a run-ruled game.

Katie Fowler and Lindsay Reed combined to 1-hit the Crusaders for the Hawks. Fowler started and went 5 innings, allowing 1 hit. She struck out 7 and walked 1. Reed in the 6th walked 1 and struck out 4, without allowing a hit.

Maizy Weirich was in the circle for John Bapst. She went 5.2 innings, allowing 14 hits and 10 runs, all earned. She struck out 9 and didn't walk a batter.

Lila Weirich had the Crusader's lone hit.

Molly Simcox batting lead-off was 3-4 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Katie Fowler, Lindsay Reed, and Charlotte Caron each had 2 hits. Fowler and Reed had a double.Veronica Chichetto had a double. Faith Coombs, Ainsley Carr, Olivia Johnston and Makena Nevells all singled for the Hawks.

Hermon ends the regular season 8-8 and will likely finish the regular season in 6th place in the Class B North Heal Points. They will host a Northern Maine Class B Quarterfinal

John Bapst finishes the regular season 8-8 and will likely finish the regular season in 10th spot and will play on the road in the playoffs.