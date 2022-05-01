Hermon Softball Sweeps Presque Isle 7-0 and 11-1 Saturday

The Hermon Softball Team swept a doubleheader with the Presque Isle Wildcats in Hermon on Saturday, winning 7-0 in Game 1 and then 11-1 in Game 2, a 5-inning affair that was stopped due to the 10-run rule.

In Game 1 Catherine Fowler and Lyndsee Reed combined to hold the Wildcats to just 3 hits. Fowler went 5.0 innings allowing the 3 hits and striking out 6. Reed came on in relief, throwing the final 2 innings and striking out 5 while walking 1.

Faith Coombs led the Hawk's offensive attack going 3-3. Molly Simcox had a double and drove in 2 runs. Charlotte Caron had a double. Olivia Johnston, Reed, Catherine Fowler and Makena Nevells all singled.

For the Wildcats M.House went 6.0 innings and allowed 7 runs and 9 hits. She struck out 1 and walked 3. A.Sweetster had a double and A.Johnston and K. Howlett each singled.

In Game 2 Catherine Fowler and Braelynn Wilcox combined for a 2-hitter. Fowler went 4.0 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run. She struck out 1. Wilcox pitched the 5th striking out the side, and allowing a hit.

O.Locke went 4.2 innings for the Wildcats allowing 11 runs on 14 hits. She didn't strike out a batter and walked 2.

Ava Dean led Hermon's offense in Game 2 going 3-3 with a double and triple.Olivia Johnston was 3-3 with a triple, driving in 2. Lyndsee Reed was 2-2 with a double. Catherine Fowler was 2-2. Molly Simcox had a double and drove in a run. Veronica Chichetto , Braelynn Wilcox and Makena Nevells singled.

M. Bragdon and A.Sweetser each singled for the Wildcats.

Hermon is now 3-0 and plays at Old Town on Tuesday, May 3 at 4;30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 1-4. They play at home against Fort Kent on Tuesday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Stats via Gamechanger. We apologize for not having first names for the Wildcats players, but they have not been entered.