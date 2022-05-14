Hermon Sweeps Caribou 8-1 and 21-2

The Hermon Hawks Softball Team traveled up to Caribou on Saturday, May 14th and beat the Caribou Vikings in a doubleheader 8-1 and 21-2 (5 innings run ruled)

In Game 1 Brae Wilcox threw a complete game for the Hawks. She allowed 6 hits while striking out 10 and walking 4. The 1 run she allowed was unearned.

Ainsley Carr was 4-4, with a run batted in. Molly Simcox was 3-3 with a double, driving in 1 run. Faith Coombs was 3-3. Norra Idano was 3-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Ahrya Jelks waas 2-2 with a triple and a run batted in. Brae Wilcox was 2-4 with a double. Grace Kelly was 2-4 with a run batted in. Olivia Johnson, Charlotte Caron, Lindsay Reed, Makena Nevells and Veronica Chichetto each singled. 12 different Hawks combined for 24 hits.

In Game 2 Lindsay Reed did it in the circle and at the plate for the Hawks. Reed went 5.0 innings allowing 7 hits and striking out 7 and walking 2. At the plate she was 2-5 with a home run and drove in 4 runs.

Battery-mate Molly Simcox had a career day at the plate. She went 5-5, with a triple, drove in 3 runs and scored 3 runs.. Ainsley Carr was 3-3 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Charlotte Caron had 2 hits with a double. Grace Kelly, Faith Coombs, Ahrya Jelks, and Veronica Chichetto each had 2 hits. Ava Dean and Nora Idano each had a double. Olivia Johnston, Addy Waning, Makena Nevells and Brae Wilcox each had a single. A total of 14 Hawks combined for 26 hits.

Hermon is now 6-3. The Hawks will play at John Bapst on Wednesday, May 18th at 4;30 p.m.

Caribou is 0-10. They play at home against Fort Kent on Thursday, May 19th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)