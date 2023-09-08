Hermon’s Bruce Coulter Voted Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week

Voting was spirited for the 92.9 The Ticket's Fall Week 1 Athlete of the Week! When the dust settled, Hermon's Bruce Coulter was voted as the Athlete of the Week.

We had excellent nominees for Week 1! They included

Ruth White - Orono Girls' Cross Country - Ruth won the Ellsworth Invitational beating her nearest competitor by 39.17 seconds.

- Scored 4 goals and had an assist against Hampden Academy Evan Donnell - Bucksport Boys' Soccer - Scored 6 goals and had an assist against Foxcroft Academy.

- Scored 3 goals for a hat-trick against Hermon. Lily Hennessey - Washington Academy Volleyball - She was 22 of 23 in serving attempts and led the offense with 19 assists on the week.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 4 - 9 HERE by Sunday, September 10th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 11 - 14 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, September 15th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.