High School Athlete of the Week – Winter Week 3 [VOTE]

First, let me apologize for the fact that this is going out so late. I was in the hospital Sunday through Wednesday afternoon. Voting for Week 3 will be Thursday, December 28 through December 31st, at 11:59 p.m.

These are the nominations for Winter Week 3 December 18- 23.

Grayson Mote - Ellsworth Wrestler - While at a meet in Calais, Grayson noticed one of his competitors choking. Notifying his coach, the two successfully performed the Heimlich Manuever dislodging the foreign object.

Hunter Hartsgrove - Katahdin Basketball - Scored her 1000th point on December 18

Carter Galley - Oceanside - Scored his 1000th point on December 21st

Ethan Daigle - Forth Kent - Scored his 1000th point on December 22nd

Bailey Breen - Oceanside - Score her 1000th point on December 23rd.

- Score her 1000th point on December 23rd. Madeline Thai - Bangor Indoor Track - Madeline PR'd in both her 55 hurdle prelims and finals placing 1st with a time of 9.26 tying the EMITL league lead in the event. She placed 2nd in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.76 and the 4x200 relay came in 1st maintaining Bangor's state lead in the 4x200. She scored a cumulative total points of 28 points for team

You can vote once per day, per device, through Sunday, December 31st at 11:59 pm.

The winner will join Week 2's Winner Kadin Thomas of Bangor and Week 1 Winner, Ruth White from Orono High School.

Nominations are now open for Week 4. Please send your nomination to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 31st. Voting will take place January 1-4th with the winner being announced on January 5th.