Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The Maine High School Athletic Season is in full swing, and we had a tremendous list of nominations for the Week 2 December 11- 16th High School Athlete of the Week.

Here are this week's nominees

Carter Galley - Oceanside Boys Basketball - Scored 51 points in the Mariners' 110-59 win over Cony on December 12

- Scored 51 points in the Mariners' 110-59 win over Cony on December 12 Ryan Ford - Bangor Boys Basketball - Scored 27 point in Bangor-Brewer Boys Basketball game which Brewer won 59-58

- Scored 27 point in Bangor-Brewer Boys Basketball game which Brewer won 59-58 Paige Oakes - Penobscot Pioneers Girls Hockey - Scored a hat-trick (3 goals) and had an assist in the Pioneers 10-0 win on December 13

- Scored a hat-trick (3 goals) and had an assist in the Pioneers 10-0 win on December 13 Cole Fernald - Bangor High Hockey - The freshman goalie made his high school debut on December 13th stopping 23 of 25 shots in Bangor's 6-2 win.

- The freshman goalie made his high school debut on December 13th stopping 23 of 25 shots in Bangor's 6-2 win. Avery Clark - Bangor High School Basketbal l - Scored 20 points going 8-9 from the free throw line in win over Windham on December 15th.

l - Scored 20 points going 8-9 from the free throw line in win over Windham on December 15th. Kadin Thomas - Bangor High School Basketball - We must have received over 10 nominations for Kadin citing his work ethic and effort on and off the court

- We must have received over 10 nominations for Kadin citing his work ethic and effort on and off the court Mary Allen - Central Girls Basketball - The sophomore had a quadruple double with 26 points, 12 steals, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Central's 55-42 win over Guilford

- The sophomore had a quadruple double with 26 points, 12 steals, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Central's 55-42 win over Guilford Jameson Weir - MDI Boys Basketball - Jameson had 26 points dominating inside in the Trojan's 68-50 win over john Bapst.

Voting is open through Thursday, December 21st at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per day, per device.

The Week 2 Winner will join Week 1 Winner, Ruth White from Orono High School.

Nominations are now open for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, December 18-23. Nominations must be received by Sunday, December 24th. You may email your nomination to Chris Popper. Voting will take place December 25-28 with the winner being announced on December 29th.