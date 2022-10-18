High School Athlete of the Week – Week 7 [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 7 (October 10 - October 15) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, October 20th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Reegan Buck - Portland Football - Reegan ran for 159 yard scoring a rushing touchdown and pass for 15 yards. He sat most of the 3rd and 4th quarter as Portland beat Gorham 50-13

Charlie Collins - Hampden Cross Country. Charlie is undefeated in races this fall. He won the KVAC Class A Boy's Championship with a time of 17:05.3 helping to lead the Broncos to the team title.

Kaleb Colson - Sumner Cross Country. Kaleb won the Class C Boys PVC Championship in Cariobu with a time of 16:27.56 and to lead the Tigers to 2nd place in the team title.

Rachel Endre - Ellsworth Volleyball. Rachel had 18 service points, 13 aces and 11 kills in Ellsworth's 3-0 win over Hampden Academy on October 11th. She was ranked #1 for services aces in the State of Maine

Spencer Laurendeau - MDI Football. Spencer scored 6 touchdowns for MDI in their 56-22 win over Gray-New Gloucester. He had 13 carries for 220 yards and was 4-6 passing for 33 yards.

Jack Schuck - Bangor Football. The junior quarterback was 10-15 for 71 yards and 1 touchdown. He also ran for 66 yards and 1 touchdown. He also played defense helping to shutout Edward Little and lead Bangor to their 1st win of the season.

Amelia VanDongen - MDI Cross Country. Amelia won the Class B Girls PVC Championship in Caribou finishing with a time of 19:06.24 to lead the Trojans to the team title.

Ruth White - Orono Cross Country. Ruth won the Class C Girls PVC Championship in Caribou finishing with a time of 17:54.76 to lead the Red Riots to the team title.

Sam York - MDI Cross Country. Sam won the PVC Class B Boys Championship in Caribou finishing with a time of 16:47.08 to help lead the Trojans to a 2nd place team finish.

The winner will join Week 1's winner - Delaney Carr from Hermon High School ,Week 2's winner - Madden White from Nokomis High School, Week 3's winner Elizabeth Boles from Ellsworth High School, Week 4's winner Aiden Grant from MD, Week 5's winner Andrew Poulin from Winslow and Week 6's winner Molly Simcox from Hermon.

You can nominate someone for the Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 17th to October 22nd need to be received by October 24th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660