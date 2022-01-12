High School Athlete of the Week – Week Ending January 8 [VOTE NOW]

The winter sports season is back, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by last name) You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022.

If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.

You may watch many of these athletes compete on Ticket TV, which plans to broadcast 30 high school games this season.

Izzy Allen - Central High School. Izzy led the Central Girl's Basketball Team to 2 wins this past week. In the win over GSA Izzy had 28 points, 4 steals and 4 assists. In the win over Searsport, Izzy had 36 points, 10 steals, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. She also finished the game with 7 3-pointers.

Anna Conners - Bangor High School - Anna set the Bangor High School and UMaine Field House record for the 400 meter in the meet on January 8th with a time of 58.92

Carson Ellis - Old Town. Carson had a game high 24 points in the game in Houlton, including 6 3-pointers in the Coyote's comeback win.

Cooper Flagg - Nokomis - Flagg helped lead the Warriors to 3 wins. He scored 32 points in the win against Cony on Janaury 8th, 34 points in the win against Skowhegan on January 6th and 15 points in the win on January 4th against Lawrence

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth - Grace helped lead the Eagles to 4 wins this past week. She scored 27 points against Mt. View, 10 points against Bucksport, 12 points against John Bapst and 28 points against Houlton.

Megan Randall - Bangor High School - For the third straight week, Megan Randall sets a new school record/New Balance Field House record in the 2 mile with a time of 11:03.37