Medomak Valley’s Aaron Reed Chosen Week 4 Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Medomak Valley's Aaron Reed who was chosen Week 4 Athlete of the Week in voting that took place September 26-28.

There were a lot of exceptional performances for the 4th week of the Fall season, September 18 - 23 and we weren't lacking for nominees!

Reed now joins Presque Isle's Grant Stubbs, the Week 2 Athlete of the Week and Hermon's Bruce Coulter who was voted the Week 1 Fall High School Athlete of the Week

Here are this week's nominees

Lily Roy - Wisdom Girl's Soccer - Scored her 100th goal in a game against Maine School of Science and Mathematics. She's now a member of 100 goal club in soccer and 1000 point club in basketball!

Alex Taylor - Gardiner Boy's Soccer - He had 8 goals and 4 assists this week as the Tigers went 3-0

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com