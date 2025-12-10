Not even a week into the high school basketball season, 2 high-profile coaches have resigned, with Brewer Boy's Coach, Carl Parker and John Bapst's Chris Bryant resigning.

Mary Saunders sent out an email on Tuesday, on Athletic Director David Utterback's behalf saying

As of this morning, December 9, 2005 we have accepted the resignation of head basketball coach Carl Parker for personal reasons. In the meantime, tonight's game will be led by Aaron Newcomb, the volunteer assistant coach.

And Chris Bryant posted the following on Facebook

To the JB Hoops Community, I am writing to inform you that I have resigned as Head Coach of John Bapst Basketball, effective immediately. This decision was made after receiving multiple parental complaints following last night's practice, which I believe were unwarranted. As a coach, I have always prioritized the well-being and development of my players, and I stand by my coaching methods. However, it has become clear that I no longer have the support of parents and administration necessary to continue in this role. I wish the team and program all the best this season. I am proud of the effort and dedication shown by many of our players. Sincerely, Coach Bryant

Brewer lost a nailbiter to Ellsworth last night, 58-54 and John Bapst won 51-43 in Waterville.

There's no update as to who will be coaching the Witches and Crusaders the rest of the season.

