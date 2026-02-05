Maine High School Basketball, Hockey and Girls Hockey Playoff Scores – February 4
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball, Boys Hockey and Girls Hockey playoff scores from games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, February 4th.
Girls Basketball
- Carrabec 56 Richmond 25
- Central Aroostook 65 Fort Fairfield 33
- Foxcroft Academy 49 Dexter/PCHS 41
- Gray-New Gloucester 56 Greely 23
- Lake Region 53 Waynflete 33
- Machias 62 Narraguagus 36
- Mattanawcook Academy 59 Penobscot Valley 43
- Monmouth Academy 67 Telstar 24
- Old Orchard Bach 42 Traip Academy 32
- Poland 48 Freeport 47
- Schenck 53 Stearns 50
- Searsport 30 Wiscasset 24
- Sumner 51 Bucksport 39
- Wells 79 Sacopee Valley 9
- Woodland 51 Calais 50
- Yarmouth 52 Fryeburg Academy 44
Boys Basketball
- Caribou 77 Presque Isle 64
- Carrabec 59 Richmond 33
- Dirigo 54 Mountain Valley 30
- Ellsworth 71 MDI 69
- Fort Fairfield 55 Central Aroostook 42
- Gray-New Gloucester 51 Greely 41
- Lake Region 79 Waynflete 56
- Monmouth Academy 52 Oak Hill 46
- Orono 50 Old Town 39
- Poland 76 Freeport 51
- Spruce Mountain 64 Mt. Abram 50
- Traip Academy 53 Old Orchard Beach 34
- Wells 63 Sacopee Valley 48
- Wiscasset 66 Searsport 50
- Yarmouth 61 Fryeburg Academy 36
- York 71 Cape Elizabeth 39
Girls Playoff Hockey
- Falmouth/Scarborough Coop 3 Portland Coop 1
- Penobscot Pioneers 3 Black Tigers 1
Boys Hockey
- Brunswick/Freeport 3 Cape Elizabeth 2
- Gorham/Massabesic Coop 2 Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 1
