Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball, Boys Hockey and Girls Hockey playoff scores from games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, February 4th.

Girls Basketball

Carrabec 56 Richmond 25

Central Aroostook 65 Fort Fairfield 33

Foxcroft Academy 49 Dexter/PCHS 41

Gray-New Gloucester 56 Greely 23

Lake Region 53 Waynflete 33

Machias 62 Narraguagus 36

Mattanawcook Academy 59 Penobscot Valley 43

Monmouth Academy 67 Telstar 24

Old Orchard Bach 42 Traip Academy 32

Poland 48 Freeport 47

Schenck 53 Stearns 50

Searsport 30 Wiscasset 24

Sumner 51 Bucksport 39

Wells 79 Sacopee Valley 9

Woodland 51 Calais 50

Yarmouth 52 Fryeburg Academy 44

Boys Basketball

Caribou 77 Presque Isle 64

Carrabec 59 Richmond 33

Dirigo 54 Mountain Valley 30

Ellsworth 71 MDI 69

Fort Fairfield 55 Central Aroostook 42

Gray-New Gloucester 51 Greely 41

Lake Region 79 Waynflete 56

Monmouth Academy 52 Oak Hill 46

Orono 50 Old Town 39

Poland 76 Freeport 51

Spruce Mountain 64 Mt. Abram 50

Traip Academy 53 Old Orchard Beach 34

Wells 63 Sacopee Valley 48

Wiscasset 66 Searsport 50

Yarmouth 61 Fryeburg Academy 36

York 71 Cape Elizabeth 39

Girls Playoff Hockey

Falmouth/Scarborough Coop 3 Portland Coop 1

Penobscot Pioneers 3 Black Tigers 1

Boys Hockey

Brunswick/Freeport 3 Cape Elizabeth 2

Gorham/Massabesic Coop 2 Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 1

