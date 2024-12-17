High School Basketball Scores – December 16

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 16th.

Girl's Scores

Carrabec 61 Forest Hills 56

Central 51 Piscataquis 31

Dirigo 42 Lisbon 7

Ellsworth 51 Foxcroft Academy 44

Freeport 55 Cape Elizabeth 16

Kennebunk 48 Noble 7

Machias 37 Bangor Christian 32

Maranacook 42 Mount Abram 30

Monmouth Academy 38 Oak Hill 35

North Yarmouth Academy 48 Waynflete 15

Penquis Valley 37 Lee Academy 35

Pine Tree Academy 42 North Haven 32

Spruce Mountain 36 Madison 27

Valley 85 Wiscasset 13

Van Buren 54 Easton 34

Windham 49 Edward Little 47

Winthrop 49 Mountain Valley 28

Boy's Scores

Carrabec 52 Forest Hills 41

Easton 70 Van Buren 12

Hermon 48 Foxcroft Academy 38

Houlton 53 Fort Fairfield 36

Machias 48 Bangor Christian 40

Mattanawcook Academy 63 Penobscot Valley 38

Mount Abram 63 Maranacook 45

Narraguagus 49 Shead 46

Orono 58 Bucksport 55

Penquis Valley 57 Stearns 39

Pine Tree Academy 61 North Haven 13

Sumner 49 Jonesport-Beals 41

Washington Academy 89 Woodland 45

Waynflete 49 North Yarmouth Academy 16

Wisdom 60 Ashland 24

You can nominated an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.