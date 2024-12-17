High School Basketball Scores – December 16
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 16th.
Girl's Scores
- Carrabec 61 Forest Hills 56
- Central 51 Piscataquis 31
- Dirigo 42 Lisbon 7
- Ellsworth 51 Foxcroft Academy 44
- Freeport 55 Cape Elizabeth 16
- Kennebunk 48 Noble 7
- Machias 37 Bangor Christian 32
- Maranacook 42 Mount Abram 30
- Monmouth Academy 38 Oak Hill 35
- North Yarmouth Academy 48 Waynflete 15
- Penquis Valley 37 Lee Academy 35
- Pine Tree Academy 42 North Haven 32
- Spruce Mountain 36 Madison 27
- Valley 85 Wiscasset 13
- Van Buren 54 Easton 34
- Windham 49 Edward Little 47
- Winthrop 49 Mountain Valley 28
Boy's Scores
- Carrabec 52 Forest Hills 41
- Easton 70 Van Buren 12
- Hermon 48 Foxcroft Academy 38
- Houlton 53 Fort Fairfield 36
- Machias 48 Bangor Christian 40
- Mattanawcook Academy 63 Penobscot Valley 38
- Mount Abram 63 Maranacook 45
- Narraguagus 49 Shead 46
- Orono 58 Bucksport 55
- Penquis Valley 57 Stearns 39
- Pine Tree Academy 61 North Haven 13
- Sumner 49 Jonesport-Beals 41
- Washington Academy 89 Woodland 45
- Waynflete 49 North Yarmouth Academy 16
- Wisdom 60 Ashland 24
Get our free mobile app
You can nominated an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz