High School Basketball Scores – December 31

Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, December 31st.

Girls Basketball

Caribou 61 Foxcroft Academy 32

Fort Fairfield 46 Southern Aroostook 35

John Bapst 58 Presque Isle 43

Spruce Mountain 58 Monmouth Academy 34

Boys Basketball

Caribou 88 Foxcroft Academy 36

Hermon 44 Orono 25

Presque Isle 56 John Bapst 52

Spruce Mountain 60 Monmouth Academy 49

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 5 (December 30-January 4) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 5 through Sunday, January 5th. Voting will take place Monday, January 6th through Thursday, January 9th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 10th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE