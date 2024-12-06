High School Basketball Scores – December 5

The 2024-24 Maine High School Basketball Season tipped off on Thursday night, December 5th. Here are the scores throughout the State for games played and reported.

There are a full slate of games on Friday and Saturday!

Girls' Basketball

Ellsworth defeated Old Town 48-43

Maranacook defeated Monmouth Academy 46-41

Morse defeated Waterville 39-15

Boys' Basketball

Buckfield defeated Temple Academy 82-44

Morse defeated Waterville 50-36

York defeated Yarmouth 74-47

To report your scores please email them to Chris Popper

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week for the Winter Sport's' Season has begun. You can nominated an athlete for Week 1 (December 2-7) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 1 through Sunday, December 8th. Voting will take place Monday, December 9th through Thursday, December 12th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 13th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

