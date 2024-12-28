High school Basketball Scores – Friday December 27

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, December 27th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor 62 Deering 32

Belfast 46 Winslow 35

Brewer 52 Nokomis 40

Central Aroostook 61 Easton 28

Cheverus 61 Windham 41

Erskine Academy 62 MCI 26

Forest Hills 48 Carrabec 44

Gardiner 54 Mount Blue 24

Gorham 53 Noble 14

Gray-New Gloucester 31 Edward Little 28

Greely 41 Lewiston 32

Hodgdon 36 Madawaska 24

John Bapst 38 Foxcroft Academy 32

Lawrence 52 Hampden Academy 38

Leavitt 42 Cape Elizabeth 32

MDI 74 Houlton 24

Mount View 53 Mount Abram 27

Narraguagus 77 Woodland 31

Oak Hill 53 Waterville 29

Oceanside 56 Yarmouth 19

Old Town 44 Ellsworth 46

Presque Isle 39 Hermon 33

Sacopee Valley 33 Morse 32

Sanford 54 Scarborough 52

Schenck 43 Machias 34

South Portland 63 Bonny Eagle 16

Temple Academy 39 Isleboro 32

Westbrook 52 Fryeburg Academy 34

Wisdom 37 Southern Aroostook 26

Boys Basketball

Belfast 56 Winslow 50

Biddefiord 47 Freeport 29

Brewer 70 Nokomis 31

Calais 63 Sumner 49

Deering 78 Bangor 33

Easton 67 Central Aroostook 57

Edward Little 70 Gray-New Gloucester 29

Falmouth 58 Kennebunk 42

Fryeburg Academy 54 Westbrook 51

GSA 63 Woodland 60

Greely 41 Lewiston 40

Hampden Academy 45 Lawrence 37

Isleboro 49 Temple Academy 29

Madawaska 56 Hodgdon 49

Medomak Valley 68 Mount Ararat 52

Messalonskee 50 Skowhegan 41

Morse 42 Sacopee Valley 36

Mount Blue 50 Gardiner 46

MDI 70 Houlton 50

Oak Hill 65 Waterville 37

Oxford Hills 51 Brunswick 45

Scarborough 48 Sanford 42

Schenck 54 Machias 50

South Portland 44 Bonny Eagle 34

Southern Aroostook 62 Wisdom 53

Spruce Mountain 83 Wells 55

Stearns 38 Penobscot Valley 30

Traip Academy 61 Boothbay 49

Washburn 61 Van Buren 29

Windham 59 Cheverus 55

Yarmouth 73 Oceanside 68

