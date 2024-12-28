High school Basketball Scores – Friday December 27
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, December 27th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 62 Deering 32
- Belfast 46 Winslow 35
- Brewer 52 Nokomis 40
- Central Aroostook 61 Easton 28
- Cheverus 61 Windham 41
- Erskine Academy 62 MCI 26
- Forest Hills 48 Carrabec 44
- Gardiner 54 Mount Blue 24
- Gorham 53 Noble 14
- Gray-New Gloucester 31 Edward Little 28
- Greely 41 Lewiston 32
- Hodgdon 36 Madawaska 24
- John Bapst 38 Foxcroft Academy 32
- Lawrence 52 Hampden Academy 38
- Leavitt 42 Cape Elizabeth 32
- MDI 74 Houlton 24
- Mount View 53 Mount Abram 27
- Narraguagus 77 Woodland 31
- Oak Hill 53 Waterville 29
- Oceanside 56 Yarmouth 19
- Old Town 44 Ellsworth 46
- Presque Isle 39 Hermon 33
- Sacopee Valley 33 Morse 32
- Sanford 54 Scarborough 52
- Schenck 43 Machias 34
- South Portland 63 Bonny Eagle 16
- Temple Academy 39 Isleboro 32
- Westbrook 52 Fryeburg Academy 34
- Wisdom 37 Southern Aroostook 26
Boys Basketball
- Belfast 56 Winslow 50
- Biddefiord 47 Freeport 29
- Brewer 70 Nokomis 31
- Calais 63 Sumner 49
- Deering 78 Bangor 33
- Easton 67 Central Aroostook 57
- Edward Little 70 Gray-New Gloucester 29
- Falmouth 58 Kennebunk 42
- Fryeburg Academy 54 Westbrook 51
- GSA 63 Woodland 60
- Greely 41 Lewiston 40
- Hampden Academy 45 Lawrence 37
- Isleboro 49 Temple Academy 29
- Madawaska 56 Hodgdon 49
- Medomak Valley 68 Mount Ararat 52
- Messalonskee 50 Skowhegan 41
- Morse 42 Sacopee Valley 36
- Mount Blue 50 Gardiner 46
- MDI 70 Houlton 50
- Oak Hill 65 Waterville 37
- Oxford Hills 51 Brunswick 45
- Scarborough 48 Sanford 42
- Schenck 54 Machias 50
- South Portland 44 Bonny Eagle 34
- Southern Aroostook 62 Wisdom 53
- Spruce Mountain 83 Wells 55
- Stearns 38 Penobscot Valley 30
- Traip Academy 61 Boothbay 49
- Washburn 61 Van Buren 29
- Windham 59 Cheverus 55
- Yarmouth 73 Oceanside 68
