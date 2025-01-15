High School Basketball Scores – January 14
Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 14th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 60 Scarborough 52
- Camden Hills 60 Nokomis 47
- Caribou 70 Fort Kent 29
- Central 62 Piscataquis 18
- Cheverus 61 Sanford 51
- Cony 62 Messalonskee 38
- Dexter 41 Foxcroft Academy 31
- Erskine Academy 57 Medomak Valley 39
- Forest Hills 47 Greenville 26
- Fort Fairfield 49 Southern Aroostook 45
- GSA 40 Orono 25
- Gorham 61 Deering 30
- Hampden Academy 59 Gardiner 54
- Kennebunk 44 Westbrook 43
- Leavitt 65 Waterville 26
- Lee Academy 59 East Grand 38
- Lewiston 46 Bonny Eagle 25
- Machias 52 Woodland 35
- Marshwood 67 York 43
- Massabesic 32 Noble 14
- Mount Ararat 54 Greely 26
- Mount View 53 Lincoln Academy 30
- Oceanside 66 Winslow 29
- Old Town 40 MDI 33
- Oxford Hills 63 Portland 39
- Penobscot Valley 78 Stearns 18
- Poland 58 Cape Elizabeth 36
- Presque Isle 74 Houlton 16
- Skowhegan 69 Mount Blue 25
- South Portland 58 Thornton Academy 27
- Traip Academy 44 Waynflete 27
- Washington Academy 48 Narraguagus 45
- Wells 63 Lake Region 30
- Wisdom 47 Ashland 43
Boys Basketball
- Belfast 61 Morse 44
- Biddeford 63 Bonny Eagle 40
- Brunswick 47 Fryeburg Academy 42
- Camden Hills 59 Nokomis 51
- Dirigo 54 Oak Hill 45
- Ellsworth 46 Hermon 24
- Greely 55 Mount Ararat 42
- Greenville 52 Forest Hills 47
- Hampden Academy 51 Gardiner 44
- Isleboro 60 North Haven 33
- Leavitt 57 Waterville 41
- Lewiston 48 Edward Little 45
- Lincoln Academy 55 Mount View 34
- Medomak Valley 78 Erskine Academy 46
- Messalonskee 51 Cony 48
- Monmouth Academy 69 Mount Abram 62
- Mount Blue 71 Skowhegan 45
- Noble 74 Massabesic 30
- Oceanside 65 Winslow 59
- Old Orchard Beach 72 North Yarmouth Academy 31
- Old Town 75 Bucksport 35
- Rangeley Lakes 58 Temple Academy 48
- Scarborough 63 Bangor 52
- Spruce Mountain 84 Maranacook 32
- Thornton Academy 38 South Portland 33
- Waynflete 54 Traip Academy 46
- Windham 75 Falmouth 72
- Winthrop 52 Lisbon 33
- Wisdom 52 Ashland 35
- York 49 Marshwood 45
