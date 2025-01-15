High School Basketball Scores – January 14

Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 14th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor 60 Scarborough 52

Camden Hills 60 Nokomis 47

Caribou 70 Fort Kent 29

Central 62 Piscataquis 18

Cheverus 61 Sanford 51

Cony 62 Messalonskee 38

Dexter 41 Foxcroft Academy 31

Erskine Academy 57 Medomak Valley 39

Forest Hills 47 Greenville 26

Fort Fairfield 49 Southern Aroostook 45

GSA 40 Orono 25

Gorham 61 Deering 30

Hampden Academy 59 Gardiner 54

Kennebunk 44 Westbrook 43

Leavitt 65 Waterville 26

Lee Academy 59 East Grand 38

Lewiston 46 Bonny Eagle 25

Machias 52 Woodland 35

Marshwood 67 York 43

Massabesic 32 Noble 14

Mount Ararat 54 Greely 26

Mount View 53 Lincoln Academy 30

Oceanside 66 Winslow 29

Old Town 40 MDI 33

Oxford Hills 63 Portland 39

Penobscot Valley 78 Stearns 18

Poland 58 Cape Elizabeth 36

Presque Isle 74 Houlton 16

Skowhegan 69 Mount Blue 25

South Portland 58 Thornton Academy 27

Traip Academy 44 Waynflete 27

Washington Academy 48 Narraguagus 45

Wells 63 Lake Region 30

Wisdom 47 Ashland 43

Boys Basketball

Belfast 61 Morse 44

Biddeford 63 Bonny Eagle 40

Brunswick 47 Fryeburg Academy 42

Camden Hills 59 Nokomis 51

Dirigo 54 Oak Hill 45

Ellsworth 46 Hermon 24

Greely 55 Mount Ararat 42

Greenville 52 Forest Hills 47

Hampden Academy 51 Gardiner 44

Isleboro 60 North Haven 33

Leavitt 57 Waterville 41

Lewiston 48 Edward Little 45

Lincoln Academy 55 Mount View 34

Medomak Valley 78 Erskine Academy 46

Messalonskee 51 Cony 48

Monmouth Academy 69 Mount Abram 62

Mount Blue 71 Skowhegan 45

Noble 74 Massabesic 30

Oceanside 65 Winslow 59

Old Orchard Beach 72 North Yarmouth Academy 31

Old Town 75 Bucksport 35

Rangeley Lakes 58 Temple Academy 48

Scarborough 63 Bangor 52

Spruce Mountain 84 Maranacook 32

Thornton Academy 38 South Portland 33

Waynflete 54 Traip Academy 46

Windham 75 Falmouth 72

Winthrop 52 Lisbon 33

Wisdom 52 Ashland 35

York 49 Marshwood 45

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 7 (January 13 -January 18) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 7 through Sunday, January 19th. Voting will take place Monday, January 20th through Thursday, January 23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, January 24th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE

Get our free mobile app