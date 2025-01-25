High School Basketball Scores &#8211; January 24

High School Basketball Scores – January 24

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 24th.

Girls Basketball

  • Ashland 45 Fort Fairfield 32
  • Bangor 45 Thornton Academy 43
  • Brewer 62 Skowhegan 58
  • Camden Hills 83 Messalonskee 31
  • Caribou 65 Ellsworth 22
  • Carrabec 61 Wiscasset 16
  • Cheverus 52 Windham 39
  • Fort Kent 67 Central Aroostook 41
  • Gorham 31 Scarborough 26
  • Hampden Academy 46 Nokomis 28
  • Kennebunk 59 Falmouth 21
  • Lawrence 75 Mount Blue 29
  • MCI 44 Winslow 42
  • Marshwood 58 Deering 26
  • Mount Ararat 67 Westbrook 54
  • MDI 63 Presque Isle 32
  • Mount View 62 Waterville 17
  • Oceanside 66 Morse 33
  • Oxford Hills 45 Edward Little 42
  • Portland 42 Lewiston 29
  • Richmond 42 Telstar 20
  • Sanford 57 Bonny Eagle 18
  • South Portland 55 Massabesic 18
  • Washburn 43 Madawaska 32
  • Wisdom 44 Hodgdon 37

Boys Basketball

  • Bangor Christian 49 Central 41
  • Brewer 60 Skowhegan 42
  • Caribou 62 Ellsworth 43
  • Carrabec 56 Wiscasset 40
  • Central Aroostook 74 Fort Kent 72
  • Cheverus 66 Windham 51
  • Edward Little 55 Oxford Hills 42
  • Fort Fairfield 76 Ashland 24
  • Gorham 50 Scarborough 46
  • Hampden Academy 49 Nokomis 35
  • Hodgdon 75 Wisdom 43
  • Jonesport-Beals 50 Calais 49
  • Machias 77 Narraguagus 34
  • Madawaska 69 Washburn 28
  • Mattanawcook Academy 71 Woodland 60
  • Medomak Valley 65 Lincoln Academy 35
  • Messalonskee 76 Camden Hills 51
  • Monmouth Academy 62 Hall-Dale 46
  • Mount Abram 70 Maranacook 55
  • Mount Blue 41 Lawrence 37
  • MDI 66 Presque Isle 52
  • Mount View 54 Waterville 40
  • Oak Hill 42 Lisbon 32
  • Oceanside 68 Morse 49
  • Penobscot Valley 59 Lee Academy 49
  • Pine Tree Academy 55 Hawaiian Mission Academy 42
  • Portland 47 Lewiston 31
  • Sanford 71 Bonny Eagle 56
  • Spruce Mountain 54 Madison 42
  • South Portland 79 Massabesic 36
  • Thornton Academy 65 Bangor 34
  • Winslow 50 MCI 45
  • York 84 Traip Academy 54
