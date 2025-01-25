High School Basketball Scores – January 24
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 24th.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 45 Fort Fairfield 32
- Bangor 45 Thornton Academy 43
- Brewer 62 Skowhegan 58
- Camden Hills 83 Messalonskee 31
- Caribou 65 Ellsworth 22
- Carrabec 61 Wiscasset 16
- Cheverus 52 Windham 39
- Fort Kent 67 Central Aroostook 41
- Gorham 31 Scarborough 26
- Hampden Academy 46 Nokomis 28
- Kennebunk 59 Falmouth 21
- Lawrence 75 Mount Blue 29
- MCI 44 Winslow 42
- Marshwood 58 Deering 26
- Mount Ararat 67 Westbrook 54
- MDI 63 Presque Isle 32
- Mount View 62 Waterville 17
- Oceanside 66 Morse 33
- Oxford Hills 45 Edward Little 42
- Portland 42 Lewiston 29
- Richmond 42 Telstar 20
- Sanford 57 Bonny Eagle 18
- South Portland 55 Massabesic 18
- Washburn 43 Madawaska 32
- Wisdom 44 Hodgdon 37
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 49 Central 41
- Brewer 60 Skowhegan 42
- Caribou 62 Ellsworth 43
- Carrabec 56 Wiscasset 40
- Central Aroostook 74 Fort Kent 72
- Cheverus 66 Windham 51
- Edward Little 55 Oxford Hills 42
- Fort Fairfield 76 Ashland 24
- Gorham 50 Scarborough 46
- Hampden Academy 49 Nokomis 35
- Hodgdon 75 Wisdom 43
- Jonesport-Beals 50 Calais 49
- Machias 77 Narraguagus 34
- Madawaska 69 Washburn 28
- Mattanawcook Academy 71 Woodland 60
- Medomak Valley 65 Lincoln Academy 35
- Messalonskee 76 Camden Hills 51
- Monmouth Academy 62 Hall-Dale 46
- Mount Abram 70 Maranacook 55
- Mount Blue 41 Lawrence 37
- MDI 66 Presque Isle 52
- Mount View 54 Waterville 40
- Oak Hill 42 Lisbon 32
- Oceanside 68 Morse 49
- Penobscot Valley 59 Lee Academy 49
- Pine Tree Academy 55 Hawaiian Mission Academy 42
- Portland 47 Lewiston 31
- Sanford 71 Bonny Eagle 56
- Spruce Mountain 54 Madison 42
- South Portland 79 Massabesic 36
- Thornton Academy 65 Bangor 34
- Winslow 50 MCI 45
- York 84 Traip Academy 54
