High School Basketball Scores – January 24

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 24th.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 45 Fort Fairfield 32

Bangor 45 Thornton Academy 43

Brewer 62 Skowhegan 58

Camden Hills 83 Messalonskee 31

Caribou 65 Ellsworth 22

Carrabec 61 Wiscasset 16

Cheverus 52 Windham 39

Fort Kent 67 Central Aroostook 41

Gorham 31 Scarborough 26

Hampden Academy 46 Nokomis 28

Kennebunk 59 Falmouth 21

Lawrence 75 Mount Blue 29

MCI 44 Winslow 42

Marshwood 58 Deering 26

Mount Ararat 67 Westbrook 54

MDI 63 Presque Isle 32

Mount View 62 Waterville 17

Oceanside 66 Morse 33

Oxford Hills 45 Edward Little 42

Portland 42 Lewiston 29

Richmond 42 Telstar 20

Sanford 57 Bonny Eagle 18

South Portland 55 Massabesic 18

Washburn 43 Madawaska 32

Wisdom 44 Hodgdon 37

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 49 Central 41

Brewer 60 Skowhegan 42

Caribou 62 Ellsworth 43

Carrabec 56 Wiscasset 40

Central Aroostook 74 Fort Kent 72

Cheverus 66 Windham 51

Edward Little 55 Oxford Hills 42

Fort Fairfield 76 Ashland 24

Gorham 50 Scarborough 46

Hampden Academy 49 Nokomis 35

Hodgdon 75 Wisdom 43

Jonesport-Beals 50 Calais 49

Machias 77 Narraguagus 34

Madawaska 69 Washburn 28

Mattanawcook Academy 71 Woodland 60

Medomak Valley 65 Lincoln Academy 35

Messalonskee 76 Camden Hills 51

Monmouth Academy 62 Hall-Dale 46

Mount Abram 70 Maranacook 55

Mount Blue 41 Lawrence 37

MDI 66 Presque Isle 52

Mount View 54 Waterville 40

Oak Hill 42 Lisbon 32

Oceanside 68 Morse 49

Penobscot Valley 59 Lee Academy 49

Pine Tree Academy 55 Hawaiian Mission Academy 42

Portland 47 Lewiston 31

Sanford 71 Bonny Eagle 56

Spruce Mountain 54 Madison 42

South Portland 79 Massabesic 36

Thornton Academy 65 Bangor 34

Winslow 50 MCI 45

York 84 Traip Academy 54

