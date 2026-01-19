Maine High School Boys Basketball Heal Point Standings – January 19
With the majority of schools having played 12-13 of their 18 game season, the Heal Point Standings are giving us a good look as to which teams have a chance of qualifying for Tourney 2026. The Regular season ends in two and a half weeks, so there's still a lot of basketball to be played, and lots of chances for teams to move up in the rankings!
Here are the Boys Heal Point Standings for games reported and played thru Sunday, January 18th.
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|11-0
|74.492
|2
|Brunswick
|11-2
|57.407
|3
|Edward Little
|9-4
|51.296
|4
|Lewiston
|8-4
|38.642
|5
|Mount Blue
|7-5
|27.840
|6
|Bangor
|5-6
|26.728
|7
|Hampden Academy
|6-6
|24.321
|8
|Skowhegan
|6-6
|22.901
|9
|Brewer
|2-9
|14.198
|10
|Oxford Hills
|3-9
|13.272
|11
|Mt. Ararat
|2-9
|4.074
|12
|Messalonskee
|1-11
|3.519
Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hermon
|10-2
|76.667
|2
|MDI
|12-1
|57.407
|3
|Gardiner
|11-1
|73.580
|4
|Cony
|10-2
|62.378
|5
|Ellsworth
|10-3
|46.049
|6
|Belfast
|6-7
|40.973
|7
|Erskine Academy
|10-2
|33.932
|8
|Presque Isle
|7-6
|20.741
|9
|Lawrence
|3-9
|15.664
|10
|Nokomis
|3-9
|11.975
|11
|Waterville
|1-11
|3.333
|12
|Old Town
|1-11
|2.407
|13
|John Bapst
|2-10
|2.284
Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Caribou
|10-2
|82.469
|2
|Fort Kent
|9-2
|70.185
|3
|Foxcroft Academy
|10-3
|49.630
|4
|Mattanawcook Academy
|10-3
|43.827
|5
|Washington Academy
|8-6
|40.247
|6
|Sumner
|9-3
|39.630
|7
|Orono
|7-5
|26.049
|8
|Calais
|4-8
|19.692
|9
|GSA
|4-8
|14.753
|10
|MCI
|4-9
|12.553
|11
|Dexter
|4-8
|11.420
|12
|Bucksport
|3-9
|10.926
|13
|Central
|3-9
|8.210
|14
|Houlton
|0-10
|0.000
Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Machias
|12-0
|78.951
|2
|Madawaska
|11-2
|65.062
|3
|Bangor Christian
|11-2
|62.346
|4
|Fort Fairfield
|9-2
|56.975
|5
|Hodgdon
|10-4
|49.753
|6
|Woodland
|7-4
|34.012
|7
|Schenck
|7-4
|31.728
|8
|Piscataquis
|7-4
|24.753
|9
|Central Aroostook
|7-5
|24.630
|10
|Penobscot Valley
|5-6
|23.889
|11
|Stearns
|7-5
|21.296
|12
|Southern Aroostook
|5-6
|18.580
|13
|Narraguagus
|6-7
|10.988
|14
|Lee Academy
|1-9
|2.963
|16
|Penquis Valley
|0-10
|0.000
Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Jonesport-Beals
|8-4
|31.790
|2
|Easton
|7-5
|26.420
|3
|Washburn
|6-5
|19.568
|4
|Katahdin
|6-7
|17.407
|5
|Shead
|5-7
|13.210
|6
|Van Buren
|4-7
|6.173
|7
|Wisdom
|4-9
|3.333
|8
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|2-13
|2.222
|9
|East Grand
|1-11
|0.625
|10
|Ashland
|0-12
|0.000
Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Windham
|12-1
|86.605
|2
|Sanford
|11-1
|85.864
|3
|South Portland
|10-2
|73.704
|4
|Thornton Academy
|10-4
|57.037
|5
|Porltand
|8-4
|45.864
|6
|Scarborough
|8-4
|42.222
|7
|Kennebunk
|7-5
|38.519
|8
|Westbrook
|7-5
|38.025
|9
|Bonny Eagle
|7-5
|31.790
|10
|Cheverus
|6-6
|28.642
|11
|Falmouth
|6-6
|22.531
|12
|Gorham
|4-10
|11.420
|13
|Deering
|3-9
|5.432
|14
|Biddeford
|3-11
|5.370
|15
|Noble
|3-10
|3.025
|16
|Massabesic
|0-12
|0.000
Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|York
|12-1
|72.531
|2
|Lake Region
|11-1
|54.568
|3
|Yarmouth
|9-3
|53.105
|4
|Medomak Valley
|8-3
|51.663
|5
|Leavitt
|8-4
|49.390
|6
|Oceanside
|7-7
|39.281
|7
|Poland
|7-5
|34.227
|8
|Lincoln Academy
|4-8
|20.864
|9
|Cape Elizabeth
|5-7
|15.432
|10
|Greely
|4-8
|10.370
|11
|Morse
|3-8
|10.247
|12
|Gray-New Gloucester
|3-10
|8.642
|13
|Freeport
|2-10
|5.247
|14
|Marshwood
|1-11
|0.556
|15
|Fryeburg Academy
|0-11
|0.000
Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hall-Dale
|11-1
|76.442
|2
|Spruce Mountain
|11-2
|66.318
|3
|Maranacook
|9-4
|58.827
|4
|Mount View
|9-4
|40.432
|5
|Waynflete
|8-3
|40.000
|6
|Oak Hill
|7-5
|33.907
|7
|Sacopee Valley
|7-5
|34.227
|8
|Dirigo
|6-5
|24.383
|9
|Lisbon
|6-5
|15.432
|10
|Wells
|4-8
|13.889
|11
|Traip Academy
|4-8
|12.778
|12
|Mountain Valley
|3-7
|12.654
|13
|Winthrop
|3-9
|11.728
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mount Abram
|11-3
|62.160
|2
|Monmouth Academy
|6-5
|38.765
|3
|Carrabec
|8-4
|34.408
|4
|Madison
|7-4
|33.787
|5
|Buckfield
|6-8
|31.494
|6
|Old Orchard Beach
|4-7
|24.477
|7
|Wiscasset
|7-4
|20.654
|8
|Telstar
|4-9
|18.765
|9
|Searsport
|3-8
|16.198
|10
|NYA
|2-9
|12.469
|11
|Boothbay
|3-10
|5.247
|12
|Richmond
|1-10
|4.136
Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Valley
|11-2
|66.868
|2
|Pine Tree Academy
|11-1
|48.123
|3
|Forest Hills
|9-4
|26.966
|4
|Islesboro
|6-5
|18.946
|5
|Vinalhaven
|3-9
|7.908
|6
|Temple Academy
|3-10
|7.400
|7
|Rangeley Lakes
|2-11
|5.229
|8
|Greenville
|2-12
|3.951
