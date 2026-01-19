Maine High School Boys Basketball Heal Point Standings &#8211; January 19

Photo Chris Popper

With the majority of schools having played 12-13 of their 18 game season, the Heal Point Standings are giving us a good look as to which teams have a chance of qualifying for Tourney 2026. The Regular season ends in two and a half weeks, so there's still a lot of basketball to be played, and lots of chances for teams to move up in the rankings!

Here are the Boys Heal Point Standings for games reported and played thru Sunday, January 18th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills11-074.492
2Brunswick11-257.407
3Edward Little9-451.296
4Lewiston8-438.642
5Mount Blue7-527.840
6Bangor5-626.728
7Hampden Academy6-624.321
8Skowhegan6-622.901
9Brewer2-914.198
10Oxford Hills3-913.272
11Mt. Ararat2-94.074
12Messalonskee1-113.519

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Hermon10-276.667
2MDI12-157.407
3Gardiner11-173.580
4Cony10-262.378
5Ellsworth10-346.049
6Belfast6-740.973
7Erskine Academy10-233.932
8Presque Isle7-620.741
9Lawrence3-915.664
10Nokomis3-911.975
11Waterville1-113.333
12Old Town1-112.407
13John Bapst2-102.284

Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Caribou10-282.469
2Fort Kent9-270.185
3Foxcroft Academy10-349.630
4Mattanawcook Academy10-343.827
5Washington Academy8-640.247
6Sumner9-339.630
7Orono7-526.049
8Calais4-819.692
9GSA4-814.753
10MCI4-912.553
11Dexter4-811.420
12Bucksport3-910.926
13Central3-98.210
14Houlton0-100.000

Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Machias12-078.951
2Madawaska11-265.062
3Bangor Christian11-262.346
4Fort Fairfield9-256.975
5Hodgdon10-449.753
6Woodland7-434.012
7Schenck7-431.728
8Piscataquis7-424.753
9Central Aroostook7-524.630
10Penobscot Valley5-623.889
11Stearns7-521.296
12Southern Aroostook5-618.580
13Narraguagus6-710.988
14Lee Academy1-92.963
16Penquis Valley0-100.000

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Jonesport-Beals8-431.790
2Easton7-526.420
3Washburn6-519.568
4Katahdin6-717.407
5Shead5-713.210
6Van Buren4-76.173
7Wisdom4-93.333
8Deer Isle-Stonington2-132.222
9East Grand1-110.625
10Ashland0-120.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Windham12-186.605
2Sanford11-185.864
3South Portland10-273.704
4Thornton Academy10-457.037
5Porltand8-445.864
6Scarborough8-442.222
7Kennebunk7-538.519
8Westbrook7-538.025
9Bonny Eagle7-531.790
10Cheverus6-628.642
11Falmouth6-622.531
12Gorham4-1011.420
13Deering3-95.432
14Biddeford3-115.370
15Noble3-103.025
16Massabesic0-120.000

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1York12-172.531
2Lake Region11-154.568
3Yarmouth9-353.105
4Medomak Valley8-351.663
5Leavitt8-449.390
6Oceanside7-739.281
7Poland7-534.227
8Lincoln Academy4-820.864
9Cape Elizabeth5-715.432
10Greely4-810.370
11Morse3-810.247
12Gray-New Gloucester3-108.642
13Freeport2-105.247
14Marshwood1-110.556
15Fryeburg Academy0-110.000

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Hall-Dale11-176.442
2Spruce Mountain11-266.318
3Maranacook9-458.827
4Mount View9-440.432
5Waynflete8-340.000
6Oak Hill7-533.907
7Sacopee Valley7-534.227
8Dirigo6-524.383
9Lisbon6-515.432
10Wells4-813.889
11Traip Academy4-812.778
12Mountain Valley3-712.654
13Winthrop3-911.728

Class D  South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mount Abram11-362.160
2Monmouth Academy6-538.765
3Carrabec8-434.408
4Madison7-433.787
5Buckfield6-831.494
6Old Orchard Beach4-724.477
7Wiscasset7-420.654
8Telstar4-918.765
9Searsport3-816.198
10NYA2-912.469
11Boothbay3-105.247
12Richmond1-104.136

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Valley11-266.868
2Pine Tree Academy11-148.123
3Forest Hills9-426.966
4Islesboro6-518.946
5Vinalhaven3-97.908
6Temple Academy3-107.400
7Rangeley Lakes2-115.229
8Greenville2-123.951
