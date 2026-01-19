With the majority of schools having played 12-13 of their 18 game season, the Heal Point Standings are giving us a good look as to which teams have a chance of qualifying for Tourney 2026. The Regular season ends in two and a half weeks, so there's still a lot of basketball to be played, and lots of chances for teams to move up in the rankings!

Here are the Boys Heal Point Standings for games reported and played thru Sunday, January 18th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 11-0 74.492 2 Brunswick 11-2 57.407 3 Edward Little 9-4 51.296 4 Lewiston 8-4 38.642 5 Mount Blue 7-5 27.840 6 Bangor 5-6 26.728 7 Hampden Academy 6-6 24.321 8 Skowhegan 6-6 22.901 9 Brewer 2-9 14.198 10 Oxford Hills 3-9 13.272 11 Mt. Ararat 2-9 4.074 12 Messalonskee 1-11 3.519

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Hermon 10-2 76.667 2 MDI 12-1 57.407 3 Gardiner 11-1 73.580 4 Cony 10-2 62.378 5 Ellsworth 10-3 46.049 6 Belfast 6-7 40.973 7 Erskine Academy 10-2 33.932 8 Presque Isle 7-6 20.741 9 Lawrence 3-9 15.664 10 Nokomis 3-9 11.975 11 Waterville 1-11 3.333 12 Old Town 1-11 2.407 13 John Bapst 2-10 2.284

Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Caribou 10-2 82.469 2 Fort Kent 9-2 70.185 3 Foxcroft Academy 10-3 49.630 4 Mattanawcook Academy 10-3 43.827 5 Washington Academy 8-6 40.247 6 Sumner 9-3 39.630 7 Orono 7-5 26.049 8 Calais 4-8 19.692 9 GSA 4-8 14.753 10 MCI 4-9 12.553 11 Dexter 4-8 11.420 12 Bucksport 3-9 10.926 13 Central 3-9 8.210 14 Houlton 0-10 0.000

Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Machias 12-0 78.951 2 Madawaska 11-2 65.062 3 Bangor Christian 11-2 62.346 4 Fort Fairfield 9-2 56.975 5 Hodgdon 10-4 49.753 6 Woodland 7-4 34.012 7 Schenck 7-4 31.728 8 Piscataquis 7-4 24.753 9 Central Aroostook 7-5 24.630 10 Penobscot Valley 5-6 23.889 11 Stearns 7-5 21.296 12 Southern Aroostook 5-6 18.580 13 Narraguagus 6-7 10.988 14 Lee Academy 1-9 2.963 16 Penquis Valley 0-10 0.000

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Jonesport-Beals 8-4 31.790 2 Easton 7-5 26.420 3 Washburn 6-5 19.568 4 Katahdin 6-7 17.407 5 Shead 5-7 13.210 6 Van Buren 4-7 6.173 7 Wisdom 4-9 3.333 8 Deer Isle-Stonington 2-13 2.222 9 East Grand 1-11 0.625 10 Ashland 0-12 0.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Windham 12-1 86.605 2 Sanford 11-1 85.864 3 South Portland 10-2 73.704 4 Thornton Academy 10-4 57.037 5 Porltand 8-4 45.864 6 Scarborough 8-4 42.222 7 Kennebunk 7-5 38.519 8 Westbrook 7-5 38.025 9 Bonny Eagle 7-5 31.790 10 Cheverus 6-6 28.642 11 Falmouth 6-6 22.531 12 Gorham 4-10 11.420 13 Deering 3-9 5.432 14 Biddeford 3-11 5.370 15 Noble 3-10 3.025 16 Massabesic 0-12 0.000

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 York 12-1 72.531 2 Lake Region 11-1 54.568 3 Yarmouth 9-3 53.105 4 Medomak Valley 8-3 51.663 5 Leavitt 8-4 49.390 6 Oceanside 7-7 39.281 7 Poland 7-5 34.227 8 Lincoln Academy 4-8 20.864 9 Cape Elizabeth 5-7 15.432 10 Greely 4-8 10.370 11 Morse 3-8 10.247 12 Gray-New Gloucester 3-10 8.642 13 Freeport 2-10 5.247 14 Marshwood 1-11 0.556 15 Fryeburg Academy 0-11 0.000

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Hall-Dale 11-1 76.442 2 Spruce Mountain 11-2 66.318 3 Maranacook 9-4 58.827 4 Mount View 9-4 40.432 5 Waynflete 8-3 40.000 6 Oak Hill 7-5 33.907 7 Sacopee Valley 7-5 34.227 8 Dirigo 6-5 24.383 9 Lisbon 6-5 15.432 10 Wells 4-8 13.889 11 Traip Academy 4-8 12.778 12 Mountain Valley 3-7 12.654 13 Winthrop 3-9 11.728

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mount Abram 11-3 62.160 2 Monmouth Academy 6-5 38.765 3 Carrabec 8-4 34.408 4 Madison 7-4 33.787 5 Buckfield 6-8 31.494 6 Old Orchard Beach 4-7 24.477 7 Wiscasset 7-4 20.654 8 Telstar 4-9 18.765 9 Searsport 3-8 16.198 10 NYA 2-9 12.469 11 Boothbay 3-10 5.247 12 Richmond 1-10 4.136

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Valley 11-2 66.868 2 Pine Tree Academy 11-1 48.123 3 Forest Hills 9-4 26.966 4 Islesboro 6-5 18.946 5 Vinalhaven 3-9 7.908 6 Temple Academy 3-10 7.400 7 Rangeley Lakes 2-11 5.229 8 Greenville 2-12 3.951

