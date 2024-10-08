High School Field Hockey Scores &#8211; October 7

High School Field Hockey Scores – October 7

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 7th.

  • Edward Little 2 Bangor 1
  • Freeport 5 Mt. Ararat 0
  • Gardiner 4 Lewiston 0
  • Gray-New Gloucester 4 Fryeburg Academy 0
  • Lisbon 2 Telstar 0
  • Marshwood 2 Portland 0
  • Messalonskee 3 Mt. Blue 2
  • Thornton Academy 2 Windham 0
  • Yarmouth 7 Cape Elizabeth 0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for  Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

Gallery Credit: John Robinson

Categories: High School Field Hockey, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket