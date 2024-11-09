High School Football Scores – Friday November 8
High School Football Playoffs are underway in Maine. Here are the scores from Friday night, November 8th.
Class A North
- #3 Bangor defeated #2 Lewiston 22-14
- #1 Portland defeated #4 Windham 52-14
Class A South
- #3 Noble defeated #2 Bonny Eagle 28-24
- #1 Portland defeated Windham 42-14
Class B North
- #3 Lawrence defeated #2 Cony 28-18
- #1 Falmouth defeated #5 Messalonskee 51-7
Class B South
- #2 Deering defeated #3 Massabesic 21-0
- #1 Kennebunk defeated #4 Marshwood 29-27 in overtime
Class C North
- #1 Hermon defeated #4 Oceanside 32-6
Class C South
- #3 Leavitt defeated #2 Cape Elizabeth 27-20
- #1 Fryeburg Academy defeated #4 York 48-0
Class D North
- #1 Foxcroft Academy defeated #5 Old Town 29-0
Class D South
- #1 Wells defeated #5 Oak Hill 55-14
- #2 Winthrop defeated #3 Dirigo 36-6
8-Man North Large School
- #4 Mount Ararat defeated #1 Camden Hills 48-12
- #2 Greely defeated #3 Lake Region 40-6
8-Man North Small School
- #1 Stearns defeated #2 Houlton 62-20
8-Man South Small School
- #1 Old Orchard Beach defeated #3 Sacopee Valley 60-14
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Here are just some of the most magical places in Maine
You don't need to break the bank or risk life and limb to feel like you're in another world. Just head to Maine and explore these surprisingly magical spots. Tap or click the photo for more information.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz