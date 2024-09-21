High School Football Scores – September 20

Here are the High School Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 20th.

Biddeford 21 Gorham 14

Bonny Eagle 14 Portland 8

Brunswick 20 Mount Blue 15

Cheverus 18 Westbrook 14

Deering 35 Leavitt 6

Dirigo 43 Mountain Valley 22

Edward Little 36 Mesalonskee 34

Ellsworth 76 Mount View 0

Falmouth 21 Cony 7

Fryeburg Academy 34 Cape Elizabeth 8

Gray-New Gloucester 42 Morse 28

Greely 42 Stearns 40

Hermon 22 Hampden Academy 21

Kennebunk 37 Marshwook 35

Lawrence 32 Skowhegan 7

Lewiston 10 Bangor 7

Madison 13 Belfast 0

Massabesic 14 Sanford 0

Mattanawcook Academy 35 Old Town 33

Medomak Valley 28 Brewer 13

Mount Ararat 56 Orono 26

Noble 38 Scarborough 0

Oak Hill 35 Poland 22

Oceansie 40 York 35

Wells 54 Lisbon 6

Winthrop 35 Freeport 6

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.

