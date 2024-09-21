High School Football Scores – September 20
Here are the High School Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 20th.
- Biddeford 21 Gorham 14
- Bonny Eagle 14 Portland 8
- Brunswick 20 Mount Blue 15
- Cheverus 18 Westbrook 14
- Deering 35 Leavitt 6
- Dirigo 43 Mountain Valley 22
- Edward Little 36 Mesalonskee 34
- Ellsworth 76 Mount View 0
- Falmouth 21 Cony 7
- Fryeburg Academy 34 Cape Elizabeth 8
- Gray-New Gloucester 42 Morse 28
- Greely 42 Stearns 40
- Hermon 22 Hampden Academy 21
- Kennebunk 37 Marshwook 35
- Lawrence 32 Skowhegan 7
- Lewiston 10 Bangor 7
- Madison 13 Belfast 0
- Massabesic 14 Sanford 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 35 Old Town 33
- Medomak Valley 28 Brewer 13
- Mount Ararat 56 Orono 26
- Noble 38 Scarborough 0
- Oak Hill 35 Poland 22
- Oceansie 40 York 35
- Wells 54 Lisbon 6
- Westbrook 14 Cheverus 18
- Winthrop 35 Freeport 6
To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.
We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.
Get our free mobile app
’80s Foods We Wish They Still Made
If you grew up in the 1980s, you surely have fond memories of these popular (now discontinued) snacks.