High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 11

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, October 11th.

Girls' Scores

Bangor 5 John Bapst 0

Bonny Eagle 2 Marshwood 1

Central Aroostook 7 Washburn 0

Cheverus 3 Noble 0

Falmouth 9 Massabesic 1

Gardiner 2 Erskine Academy 0

Gorham 6 Kennebunk 1

Hall-Dale 7 Spruce Mountain 0

Madison 6 Testar 1

Maranacook 3 Monmouth Academy 0

Mount Ararat 6 Oxford Hills 0

Mountain Valley 1 Oak Hill 0

Pine Tree Academy 2 Dirigo 0

Presque Isle 2 Caribou 0

Scarborough 4 Sanford 0

Skowhegan 1 Lewiston 0

South Portland 3 Biddeford 0

Windham 5 Thornton Academy 3

York 2 Fryeburg Academy 0

Narraguagus - Woodland

Calais - Dexter

Lisbon - Rangeley Lakes

Holderness - Berwick Academy

Boys' Scores

Buckfield 4 Chop Point 2

Foxcroft Academy 4 Washington Academy 3

Gardiner 2 Morse 1

GSA 1 MDI 0 (2OT)

Hall-Dale 2 Lisbon 0

Hampden Academy 4 Hermon 2

Isleboro 3 Pine Tree Academy 1

John Bapst 2 Bangor 0

MCI 1 Waterville 0

Mount Ararat 5 Oxford Hills 0

Oak Hill 3 Mountain Valley 0

Old Town 5 Orono 1

Penobscot Valley 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Piscataquis 8 Penquis Valley 0

Winthrop 1 Maranacook 0

Rangeley Lakes - Spruce Mountain

Dirigo - Valley

Schenck - Searsport

Berwick - St. Paul's

Hebron Academy - Brewster Academy

Lee Academy - Piscataquis