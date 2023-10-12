High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 11
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, October 11th.
Girls' Scores
- Bangor 5 John Bapst 0
- Bonny Eagle 2 Marshwood 1
- Central Aroostook 7 Washburn 0
- Cheverus 3 Noble 0
- Falmouth 9 Massabesic 1
- Gardiner 2 Erskine Academy 0
- Gorham 6 Kennebunk 1
- Hall-Dale 7 Spruce Mountain 0
- Madison 6 Testar 1
- Maranacook 3 Monmouth Academy 0
- Mount Ararat 6 Oxford Hills 0
- Mountain Valley 1 Oak Hill 0
- Pine Tree Academy 2 Dirigo 0
- Presque Isle 2 Caribou 0
- Scarborough 4 Sanford 0
- Skowhegan 1 Lewiston 0
- South Portland 3 Biddeford 0
- Windham 5 Thornton Academy 3
- York 2 Fryeburg Academy 0
- Narraguagus - Woodland
- Calais - Dexter
- Lisbon - Rangeley Lakes
- Holderness - Berwick Academy
Boys' Scores
- Buckfield 4 Chop Point 2
- Foxcroft Academy 4 Washington Academy 3
- Gardiner 2 Morse 1
- GSA 1 MDI 0 (2OT)
- Hall-Dale 2 Lisbon 0
- Hampden Academy 4 Hermon 2
- Isleboro 3 Pine Tree Academy 1
- John Bapst 2 Bangor 0
- MCI 1 Waterville 0
- Mount Ararat 5 Oxford Hills 0
- Oak Hill 3 Mountain Valley 0
- Old Town 5 Orono 1
- Penobscot Valley 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Piscataquis 8 Penquis Valley 0
- Winthrop 1 Maranacook 0
- Rangeley Lakes - Spruce Mountain
- Dirigo - Valley
- Schenck - Searsport
- Berwick - St. Paul's
- Hebron Academy - Brewster Academy
- Lee Academy - Piscataquis
