High School Girls&#8217; and Boys&#8217; Soccer Scores &#8211; October 11

High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 11

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, October 11th.

Girls' Scores

  • Bangor 5 John Bapst 0
  • Bonny Eagle 2 Marshwood 1
  • Central Aroostook 7 Washburn 0
  • Cheverus 3 Noble 0
  • Falmouth 9 Massabesic 1
  • Gardiner 2 Erskine Academy 0
  • Gorham 6 Kennebunk 1
  • Hall-Dale 7 Spruce Mountain 0
  • Madison 6 Testar 1
  • Maranacook 3 Monmouth Academy 0
  • Mount Ararat 6 Oxford Hills 0
  • Mountain Valley 1 Oak Hill 0
  • Pine Tree Academy 2 Dirigo 0
  • Presque Isle 2 Caribou 0
  • Scarborough 4 Sanford 0
  • Skowhegan 1 Lewiston 0
  • South Portland 3 Biddeford 0
  • Windham 5 Thornton Academy 3
  • York 2 Fryeburg Academy 0
  • Narraguagus - Woodland
  • Calais - Dexter
  • Lisbon - Rangeley Lakes
  • Holderness - Berwick Academy

Boys' Scores

  • Buckfield 4 Chop Point 2
  • Foxcroft Academy 4 Washington Academy 3
  • Gardiner 2 Morse 1
  • GSA 1 MDI 0 (2OT)
  • Hall-Dale 2 Lisbon 0
  • Hampden Academy 4 Hermon 2
  • Isleboro 3 Pine Tree Academy 1
  • John Bapst 2 Bangor 0
  • MCI 1 Waterville 0
  • Mount Ararat 5 Oxford Hills 0
  • Oak Hill 3 Mountain Valley 0
  • Old Town 5 Orono 1
  • Penobscot Valley 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Piscataquis 8 Penquis Valley 0
  • Winthrop 1 Maranacook 0
  • Rangeley Lakes - Spruce Mountain
  • Dirigo - Valley
  • Schenck - Searsport
  • Berwick - St. Paul's
  • Hebron Academy - Brewster Academy
  • Lee Academy - Piscataquis
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket