Maine High School Field Hockey and Soccer Playoff Scores – October 28

Here are the High School Field Hockey, and Girl's and Boy's Soccer Playoff Scores for games played on Tuesday, October 28th.

Field Hockey

  • Biddeford 6 Noble 0
  • Freeport 6 Lake Region 1
  • Gorham 2 Scarborough 1
  • Gray-New Gloucester 3 Greely 2
  • Lisbon 4 Sacopee Valley 0
  • MCI 4 Stearns 0
  • Mount Ararat 1 Camden Hills 0
  • Mount Blue 1 Brewer 0
  • Nokomis 2 Lawrence 1
  • Old Town 4 Erskine Academy 2
  • Piscataquis 3 Dirigo 0
  • Spruce Mountain 5 Waynflete 0

Girls Soccer

  • Bangor 7 Mt. Blue 0
  • Bangor Christian 10 Telstar 0
  • Brunswick 5 Hampden Academy 0
  • Buckfield 1 Carrabec 0
  • Camden Hills 8 Messalonskee 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 5 Leavitt 0
  • Dexter 5 Piscataquis 0
  • Fort Fairfield 4 Easton 1
  • Fort Kent 7 Central 1
  • Freeport 7 Morse 1
  • Greely 7 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Hermon 2 John Bapst 0
  • Kennebunk 2 Gorham 1 (penalty kicks)
  • Lee Academy 4 GSA 2
  • Madison 2 Dirigo 1
  • MCI 2 Bucksport 1
  • Maranacacook 6 Winthrop 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 3 Houlton 2 (penalty kicks)
  • Monmouth Academy 8 Schenck 0
  • Mount Abram 1 Wells 0
  • Mount Ararat 2 Brewer 1
  • NYA 1 Waynflete 0
  • Old Town 1 Medomak Valley 0
  • Penobscot Valley 8 Washburn 0
  • Presque Isle 2 Gardiner 1
  • Richmond 7 Temple Academy 2
  • Scarborough 3 Marshwood 2
  • Skowhegan 1 Erskine Academy 0
  • Van Buren 8 Southern Aroostook 0
  • Winslow 2 Orono 0
  • Windham 2 Sanford 1
  • Wisdom 6 Penobscot Christian 1
  • Yarmouth 4 Poland 0

Boys Soccer

  • 'Fort Kent 4 Central 1
  • Lewiston 2 Messalonskee 0
  • Penobscot Valley 3 Washburn 1
  • Telstar 8 Wiscasset 0
  • Traip Academy 8 Winthrop 2
  • Valley 3 Greenville 0
