Maine High School Field Hockey and Soccer Playoff Scores – October 28
Here are the High School Field Hockey, and Girl's and Boy's Soccer Playoff Scores for games played on Tuesday, October 28th.
Field Hockey
- Biddeford 6 Noble 0
- Freeport 6 Lake Region 1
- Gorham 2 Scarborough 1
- Gray-New Gloucester 3 Greely 2
- Lisbon 4 Sacopee Valley 0
- MCI 4 Stearns 0
- Mount Ararat 1 Camden Hills 0
- Mount Blue 1 Brewer 0
- Nokomis 2 Lawrence 1
- Old Town 4 Erskine Academy 2
- Piscataquis 3 Dirigo 0
- Spruce Mountain 5 Waynflete 0
Girls Soccer
- Bangor 7 Mt. Blue 0
- Bangor Christian 10 Telstar 0
- Brunswick 5 Hampden Academy 0
- Buckfield 1 Carrabec 0
- Camden Hills 8 Messalonskee 0
- Cape Elizabeth 5 Leavitt 0
- Dexter 5 Piscataquis 0
- Fort Fairfield 4 Easton 1
- Fort Kent 7 Central 1
- Freeport 7 Morse 1
- Greely 7 Lincoln Academy 0
- Hermon 2 John Bapst 0
- Kennebunk 2 Gorham 1 (penalty kicks)
- Lee Academy 4 GSA 2
- Madison 2 Dirigo 1
- MCI 2 Bucksport 1
- Maranacacook 6 Winthrop 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 3 Houlton 2 (penalty kicks)
- Monmouth Academy 8 Schenck 0
- Mount Abram 1 Wells 0
- Mount Ararat 2 Brewer 1
- NYA 1 Waynflete 0
- Old Town 1 Medomak Valley 0
- Penobscot Valley 8 Washburn 0
- Presque Isle 2 Gardiner 1
- Richmond 7 Temple Academy 2
- Scarborough 3 Marshwood 2
- Skowhegan 1 Erskine Academy 0
- Van Buren 8 Southern Aroostook 0
- Winslow 2 Orono 0
- Windham 2 Sanford 1
- Wisdom 6 Penobscot Christian 1
- Yarmouth 4 Poland 0
Boys Soccer
- 'Fort Kent 4 Central 1
- Lewiston 2 Messalonskee 0
- Penobscot Valley 3 Washburn 1
- Telstar 8 Wiscasset 0
- Traip Academy 8 Winthrop 2
- Valley 3 Greenville 0
