High School Scoreboard: Thursday, May 3, 2018
Here's a rundown of the scores from around the state for games played on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Varsity baseball
Lawrence H.S. 8, Winslow H.S. 1
Fort Fairfield Mid/HS 6, Greater Houlton Chr. Acad. 2
Woodland Jr/Sr 13, Machias Memorial High School 4
Varsity softball
Woodland Jr/Sr 19, Machias Memorial High School 4
Varsity boys lacrosse
Brunswick H.S. 18, Edward Little H.S. 8
MCI 10, Oxford Hills Comp. 9
Varsity boys tennis
Caribou H.S. 5, Madawaska Mid/HS 0
Varsity girls tennis
Caribou H.S. 5, Madawaska Mid/HS 0
Source: Maine Principals' Association