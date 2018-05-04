High School Scoreboard: Thursday, May 3, 2018

Here's a rundown of the scores from around the state for games played on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Varsity baseball

Lawrence H.S. 8, Winslow H.S. 1

Fort Fairfield Mid/HS 6, Greater Houlton Chr. Acad. 2

Woodland Jr/Sr 13, Machias Memorial High School 4

Varsity softball

Woodland Jr/Sr 19, Machias Memorial High School 4

Varsity boys lacrosse

Brunswick H.S. 18, Edward Little H.S. 8

MCI 10, Oxford Hills Comp. 9

Varsity boys tennis

Caribou H.S. 5, Madawaska Mid/HS 0

Varsity girls tennis

Caribou H.S. 5, Madawaska Mid/HS 0

Source: Maine Principals' Association